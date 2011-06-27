Used 1997 Eagle Talon TSi Consumer Reviews

LOVE this car!!! :) Talia , 09/28/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car can kick it! I have the AWD turbo and LOVE the performance! I live in the mountains and love to test it out as I'm never disappointed. ;) I was told when I bought it to take good care of it to avoid the previous years problems and have. I have not had ANY problems with this car yet. You have to replace the tires more often because they're performance, therefore softer, but you CAN get an all season that will last longer. It can also haul a totally full car load without difficulty. The A/C does detract slightly from performance, but not much. Report Abuse

this is the worst day of my life COOL , 08/08/2002 1 of 3 people found this review helpful Let me tell you a little story about the eagle talon.. first I "chased" an ambulance and because it was a sports car, got my license taken away. Then when i went up to my weekly trip to the air force academy, the tires blew faster than a strong wind in a hurricane. These so called "high performance" tires...not so much. by the way, the radio for some reason broke and the only station that would come on was radio disney. last time I checked, this wasn't the coolest station around the block for the youth of america. It's like an ex boyfriend...untrustworthy, unreliable, and breaks at the first sign of difficulty.

the best james ossey , 10/17/2002 0 of 2 people found this review helpful all, this car is the best car next to the dodge viper gts acr. i love both of them

Have to mod it Mikek , 01/29/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful 97 talon tsi awd, Swapped a 1G (91) 6 bolt motor, Big FP T28 turbo, 750cc injectors, 95 eprom ecu and a chip, 3" turbo back exhaust. Greddy FMIC, This car is a rocket!! I run 18psi on pump 91 and has 280whp! when i cruise at 80mph i get 37mpg. This car should have came this way stock. I Love this car, so much more rare then a GSX. If you can find one BUY IT!!