Used 1997 Eagle Talon TSi Consumer Reviews
LOVE this car!!! :)
This car can kick it! I have the AWD turbo and LOVE the performance! I live in the mountains and love to test it out as I'm never disappointed. ;) I was told when I bought it to take good care of it to avoid the previous years problems and have. I have not had ANY problems with this car yet. You have to replace the tires more often because they're performance, therefore softer, but you CAN get an all season that will last longer. It can also haul a totally full car load without difficulty. The A/C does detract slightly from performance, but not much.
this is the worst day of my life
Let me tell you a little story about the eagle talon.. first I "chased" an ambulance and because it was a sports car, got my license taken away. Then when i went up to my weekly trip to the air force academy, the tires blew faster than a strong wind in a hurricane. These so called "high performance" tires...not so much. by the way, the radio for some reason broke and the only station that would come on was radio disney. last time I checked, this wasn't the coolest station around the block for the youth of america. It's like an ex boyfriend...untrustworthy, unreliable, and breaks at the first sign of difficulty.
the best
all, this car is the best car next to the dodge viper gts acr. i love both of them
Have to mod it
97 talon tsi awd, Swapped a 1G (91) 6 bolt motor, Big FP T28 turbo, 750cc injectors, 95 eprom ecu and a chip, 3" turbo back exhaust. Greddy FMIC, This car is a rocket!! I run 18psi on pump 91 and has 280whp! when i cruise at 80mph i get 37mpg. This car should have came this way stock. I Love this car, so much more rare then a GSX. If you can find one BUY IT!!
97 Talon Tsi Turbo
Ok Negatives first. Because its an AWD it weighs a lot, im not sure about edmunds, but in my car manual it says the car weighs close to 4000pounds. Second negative is that the body has some rust to it,. I mean its a 97 and im planning on redoing the bottom of the car and the hatchback.. Other than that, so far my talon is a 9 out of 10. Looks are awesome and performance is phenominal. Eagle talon is 9.5 out of ten in my book.
