Used 1992 Eagle Talon Consumer Reviews

Love my 92 Talon Tsi AWD Turbo davinci , 07/22/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful After 12 years and 133,000 fun miles, it is still a great car to drive! Regretfully, I'm trading it in tomorrow. It is using a little oil now but otherwise is still purring as when it was new. It has a great throaty sound when the turbo kicks in and pushes you back in the seat. It loves the back roads but really slices down the freeway, too. I know I'm going to miss this car

Great car mathew , 04/02/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Its a great ar to drive its fast and fun.

1992 TSI AWD 92TSI AWD , 09/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought the car w/1477 miles on the odometer back in 11/92. While I think the performance is very good, reliability is an issue. I am currently on my 3rd transfer case - the first blew w/38,000 miles on it, the second at 79,000 miles. I have the car serviced regularly, use only synthetic fluids, change oil every 3,000 miles and all fluids every 24,000 so maintainace is not the issue.

Surprised Thebeast431 , 02/17/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I was told before I bought this car that it is nothing but problems, but then I found out that this is because other DSM owners want you to think this so they can buy it and have a 2nd DSM. I have had mine for a few months now, no problems at all. Not as fast as my Z28, but just as much fun. AWD is fun to play with from a stop or cornering and the turbo noise and power is outstanding. I paid $2300 for mine in Novemeber of 2002 with 66k miles and with a K&N cone filter and aftermarket UICP. Low 13 second car with less than a $800 invested, you can't beat the performance.