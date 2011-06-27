  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Talon
  4. Used 1992 Eagle Talon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Eagle Talon Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Talon
Overview
See Talon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2712 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bluish Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Tennessee Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
See Talon Inventory

Related Used 1992 Eagle Talon Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles