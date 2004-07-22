Used 1992 Eagle Talon for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 98,324 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Eagle Talon searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Eagle Talon
Read recent reviews for the Eagle Talon
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.614 Reviews
Report abuse
davinci,07/22/2004
After 12 years and 133,000 fun miles, it is still a great car to drive! Regretfully, I'm trading it in tomorrow. It is using a little oil now but otherwise is still purring as when it was new. It has a great throaty sound when the turbo kicks in and pushes you back in the seat. It loves the back roads but really slices down the freeway, too. I know I'm going to miss this car