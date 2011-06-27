Used 1990 Eagle Talon Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
2009 still own my 1990 Eagle Talon

1990 Basic Model, 11/24/2009
Purchased mine new to replace a Pontiac Sunbird hatchback. Talon was ahead of it's time, a real head turner, great styling inside and out. wrap around angled cockpit gave you the feeling you were driving the Batmobile. Everything feel soild- you can hear the thunk when you close the doors. The two tone colors (mine is black cherry body & black top)was available in the Talon and the Eclipse. Mine ended up being a garage queen, cause I didn't want to get it all nicked up being outside. It presently has ( from 1990-2009) less than 15,000 miles. The back seat foot area is real small, making it feel more like the sports car it really is, a smaller muscle car than those of the 70's-80's.

test UGC-254

Kirstie Ruffolo, 03/14/2016
TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD
test Update now - preserve helpfulness Update process check

1990 Basic Eagle Talon Review

pt_crusier, 08/30/2010
Purchased new in 1990, still own and only 15,000 miles on it, styling ahead of its time, my Batmobile cockpit. Black cherry with a black top. Love driving it real good cruiser. Only issues I have had with it is a $800 dollar clutch pedal replacement, present have a soft clutch pedal hoping it is an easy fix. Spent most of its life so far as a garage queen, in good shape for the year with all the original parts and original tires. The base model had a lot of nice features for the $. The only thing I wish I had was air , very noisy with the windows down. The car is still a head turner after 20 years, sporty, sexy and fast looking, one hot little sports coupe.

Love it

mleger, 11/25/2003
I've owned my Talon for 4 years now, and am really happy with the performance of the car, and it's reliability. It's a ton of fun to drive in all weather conditions, and still looks good 14 years after it was first released. I have replaced the turbo, not an inexpensive thing to replace, but other than that, no other major repairs.

BEST CAR EVER

Justin, 10/31/2018
TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD
BEST CAR EVER

