Used 1995 Eagle Summit Wagon Consumer Reviews
best car I have ever owned.
I have been the second owner of this car. It is great for everything. If I had some one to do any repairs I would not be selling. Wish I could have gotten another one that was a 2016.
- Performance
Eagle Wagon
Overall good car. Weak transmission however. Has had two re-builds. Has not deterred me from driving. Have not found a newer car with the same versatility and cargo capacity for its size. Easy to drive in city and comfortable on trips.
Great AWD vehicle!
Very reliable. I bought my wagon with 84000 miles, I now have 115000 miles and I have only done basic maintenance and changed the water pump. It starts every time. Snow is no problem for this vehicle - the AWD is great. Gas mileage suffers a little from being AWD but it's worth the trade off in a snowy environment.
So good, we bought a 2nd!!!
Great little car/van. I'm a musician, as is my wife. She used it once when her Escort wagon was out of gas and immediately asked me to find her one. Hers now has 112,000 miles and a bit of rust out, mine has 132,000 and is rust free. Go figure. back seat folds forward and gives you much more room that a Caravan with 3rd seat out. Pulling back seat out gives 6 feet of cargo space. Great economy (30 mpg on the road) and reliability. Mine has needed NO major work in 4 years (Brakes only). My wife's needed a water pump. Timing belt and idler were replaced at that time which corrected a noisy engine problem.
Great utility vehicle
Outstanding reliability. Change the oil, oil filter, air filter on schedule, and run a bottle of injector cleaner through the tank once every 5000 miles. Absolutely no mechanical failures whatsoever. Only replacements have been the front disc brake pads. Versatile, cargo-capable, nimble and perfect visibility from the drivers seat. Not a race-car, but it goes as fast as needed, and accelerates to freeway speeds without complaint. Put the backseat down, and I carried 4 55 gallon drums, two on top, two in the back. Better than a van for gas and maneuverability. Ugly, but a great little car.
