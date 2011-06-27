  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Summit
  4. Used 1995 Eagle Summit
  5. Used 1995 Eagle Summit Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Eagle Summit Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Summit
5(40%)4(60%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Summits for sale
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,840
Used Summit for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

best car I have ever owned.

bonnie Jacobs, 06/29/2016
LX 4dr Wagon
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have been the second owner of this car. It is great for everything. If I had some one to do any repairs I would not be selling. Wish I could have gotten another one that was a 2016.

Performance
Report Abuse

Eagle Wagon

Ron, 09/25/2007
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Overall good car. Weak transmission however. Has had two re-builds. Has not deterred me from driving. Have not found a newer car with the same versatility and cargo capacity for its size. Easy to drive in city and comfortable on trips.

Report Abuse

Great AWD vehicle!

beemilker, 12/26/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very reliable. I bought my wagon with 84000 miles, I now have 115000 miles and I have only done basic maintenance and changed the water pump. It starts every time. Snow is no problem for this vehicle - the AWD is great. Gas mileage suffers a little from being AWD but it's worth the trade off in a snowy environment.

Report Abuse

So good, we bought a 2nd!!!

Johnnypro, 09/15/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great little car/van. I'm a musician, as is my wife. She used it once when her Escort wagon was out of gas and immediately asked me to find her one. Hers now has 112,000 miles and a bit of rust out, mine has 132,000 and is rust free. Go figure. back seat folds forward and gives you much more room that a Caravan with 3rd seat out. Pulling back seat out gives 6 feet of cargo space. Great economy (30 mpg on the road) and reliability. Mine has needed NO major work in 4 years (Brakes only). My wife's needed a water pump. Timing belt and idler were replaced at that time which corrected a noisy engine problem.

Report Abuse

Great utility vehicle

manorchurch, 09/25/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Outstanding reliability. Change the oil, oil filter, air filter on schedule, and run a bottle of injector cleaner through the tank once every 5000 miles. Absolutely no mechanical failures whatsoever. Only replacements have been the front disc brake pads. Versatile, cargo-capable, nimble and perfect visibility from the drivers seat. Not a race-car, but it goes as fast as needed, and accelerates to freeway speeds without complaint. Put the backseat down, and I carried 4 55 gallon drums, two on top, two in the back. Better than a van for gas and maneuverability. Ugly, but a great little car.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Summits for sale

Related Used 1995 Eagle Summit Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles