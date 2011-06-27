Used 1995 Eagle Summit Wagon Consumer Reviews

best car I have ever owned. bonnie Jacobs , 06/29/2016 LX 4dr Wagon 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have been the second owner of this car. It is great for everything. If I had some one to do any repairs I would not be selling. Wish I could have gotten another one that was a 2016. Performance Report Abuse

Eagle Wagon Ron , 09/25/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Overall good car. Weak transmission however. Has had two re-builds. Has not deterred me from driving. Have not found a newer car with the same versatility and cargo capacity for its size. Easy to drive in city and comfortable on trips.

Great AWD vehicle! beemilker , 12/26/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very reliable. I bought my wagon with 84000 miles, I now have 115000 miles and I have only done basic maintenance and changed the water pump. It starts every time. Snow is no problem for this vehicle - the AWD is great. Gas mileage suffers a little from being AWD but it's worth the trade off in a snowy environment.

So good, we bought a 2nd!!! Johnnypro , 09/15/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great little car/van. I'm a musician, as is my wife. She used it once when her Escort wagon was out of gas and immediately asked me to find her one. Hers now has 112,000 miles and a bit of rust out, mine has 132,000 and is rust free. Go figure. back seat folds forward and gives you much more room that a Caravan with 3rd seat out. Pulling back seat out gives 6 feet of cargo space. Great economy (30 mpg on the road) and reliability. Mine has needed NO major work in 4 years (Brakes only). My wife's needed a water pump. Timing belt and idler were replaced at that time which corrected a noisy engine problem.