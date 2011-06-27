Used 1990 Eagle Premier Consumer Reviews
Put me in therapy
This car really needs someone who understands it. I had major issues with overheating and because of this, I could not run a lot of errands where I was turning the car on and off a lot. I really had to learn how the car wanted to be driven and plan my trips according to that. I got the car 5 years ago when I was junior in high school and it has been with me until recently when it died in high traffic. I am currently looking for a replacement. This car always got me where I was going, it might have been smoking when I got there, but it only once left me stranded on the side of the road. Other than little quirks it is a really nice car.
Tale of two cars
On appearance, features and performance this car would rate near the top among cars from its time frame. However, the number of problems this car had over its short life was unbelievable. This car didn't make it to 90,000 miles before being totally scrapped. Some issues were 2 transmissions replacement, heater core replacement, electrical/power features problems.
For Sale
Its a great car. Runs very smooth. It should have a better stereo system. Lots og leg room all around
Eagle premier es
Bought this car a year old for one third the sticker price ,best car i have ever owned . White es limited pkg received many complement on how sporty it looked with the trim pkg
