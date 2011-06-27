1990 Eagle Premier Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$910 - $2,226
Used Premier for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
The Premier's enthusiast-oriented ES model is introduced in 1990. Noticeably missing on this alleged sports sedan is a manual transmission. A power sunroof and CD player are added to the Premier's option list.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Eagle Premier.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Kendall,11/15/2006
This car really needs someone who understands it. I had major issues with overheating and because of this, I could not run a lot of errands where I was turning the car on and off a lot. I really had to learn how the car wanted to be driven and plan my trips according to that. I got the car 5 years ago when I was junior in high school and it has been with me until recently when it died in high traffic. I am currently looking for a replacement. This car always got me where I was going, it might have been smoking when I got there, but it only once left me stranded on the side of the road. Other than little quirks it is a really nice car.
James B Beavan III,01/12/2007
On appearance, features and performance this car would rate near the top among cars from its time frame. However, the number of problems this car had over its short life was unbelievable. This car didn't make it to 90,000 miles before being totally scrapped. Some issues were 2 transmissions replacement, heater core replacement, electrical/power features problems.
ada,02/27/2003
Its a great car. Runs very smooth. It should have a better stereo system. Lots og leg room all around
J mervau,07/28/2019
ES Limited 4dr Sedan
Bought this car a year old for one third the sticker price ,best car i have ever owned . White es limited pkg received many complement on how sporty it looked with the trim pkg
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Eagle Premier features & specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Premier
Related Used 1990 Eagle Premier info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019