This car really needs someone who understands it. I had major issues with overheating and because of this, I could not run a lot of errands where I was turning the car on and off a lot. I really had to learn how the car wanted to be driven and plan my trips according to that. I got the car 5 years ago when I was junior in high school and it has been with me until recently when it died in high traffic. I am currently looking for a replacement. This car always got me where I was going, it might have been smoking when I got there, but it only once left me stranded on the side of the road. Other than little quirks it is a really nice car.

