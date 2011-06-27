  1. Home
1990 Eagle Premier Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The Premier's enthusiast-oriented ES model is introduced in 1990. Noticeably missing on this alleged sports sedan is a manual transmission. A power sunroof and CD player are added to the Premier's option list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Eagle Premier.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Put me in therapy
Kendall,11/15/2006
This car really needs someone who understands it. I had major issues with overheating and because of this, I could not run a lot of errands where I was turning the car on and off a lot. I really had to learn how the car wanted to be driven and plan my trips according to that. I got the car 5 years ago when I was junior in high school and it has been with me until recently when it died in high traffic. I am currently looking for a replacement. This car always got me where I was going, it might have been smoking when I got there, but it only once left me stranded on the side of the road. Other than little quirks it is a really nice car.
Tale of two cars
James B Beavan III,01/12/2007
On appearance, features and performance this car would rate near the top among cars from its time frame. However, the number of problems this car had over its short life was unbelievable. This car didn't make it to 90,000 miles before being totally scrapped. Some issues were 2 transmissions replacement, heater core replacement, electrical/power features problems.
For Sale
ada,02/27/2003
Its a great car. Runs very smooth. It should have a better stereo system. Lots og leg room all around
Eagle premier es
J mervau,07/28/2019
ES Limited 4dr Sedan
Bought this car a year old for one third the sticker price ,best car i have ever owned . White es limited pkg received many complement on how sporty it looked with the trim pkg
See all 4 reviews of the 1990 Eagle Premier
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Eagle Premier Overview

The Used 1990 Eagle Premier is offered in the following submodels: Premier Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, ES 4dr Sedan, and ES Limited 4dr Sedan.

