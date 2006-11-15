Used 1990 Eagle Premier for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Eagle Premier searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Eagle Premier
Read recent reviews for the Eagle Premier
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.54 Reviews
Report abuse
Kendall,11/15/2006
This car really needs someone who understands it. I had major issues with overheating and because of this, I could not run a lot of errands where I was turning the car on and off a lot. I really had to learn how the car wanted to be driven and plan my trips according to that. I got the car 5 years ago when I was junior in high school and it has been with me until recently when it died in high traffic. I am currently looking for a replacement. This car always got me where I was going, it might have been smoking when I got there, but it only once left me stranded on the side of the road. Other than little quirks it is a really nice car.