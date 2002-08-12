  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Premier

Used 1992 Eagle Premier

1992 Eagle Premier
See all for sale
List Price Estimate
$876 - $2,142
Consumer Rating
(1)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Eagle Premier years
1992
1991
1990
Eagle Premier for Sale

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Exterior tweaks to the Premier include a new grille, tail lights and new paint.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Eagle Premier.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    4.75 out of 5 stars, It's a great car
    Likeitruff,

    I was given this car by god mother in law, and since i have had it, it's been great. I must say that i'm a mechinac, but I have not had to put much work into this car. This car started in DC, and than moved to NC. It has been taking my family back and forth from North carolina to Va, for 3 years now. It now smokes alittle when you frist start it in the morning. But after that, it's fun driving for the day.

    Write a review

    See all 1 reviews

    Features & Specs

    ES 4dr Sedan features & specs
    ES 4dr Sedan
    N/A
    MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
    Seats 0
    4-speed automatic
    Gas
    150 hp @ 5000 rpm
    LX 4dr Sedan features & specs
    LX 4dr Sedan
    N/A
    MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
    Seats 0
    4-speed automatic
    Gas
    150 hp @ 5000 rpm
    ES Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
    ES Limited 4dr Sedan
    N/A
    MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
    Seats 0
    4-speed automatic
    Gas
    150 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all Used 1992 Eagle Premier features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact TestNot Tested
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

    FAQ

    Is the Eagle Premier a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 1992 Premier both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Eagle Premier fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Premier gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Premier has 17.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Eagle Premier. Learn more

    Is the Eagle Premier reliable?

    To determine whether the Eagle Premier is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Premier. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Premier's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 1992 Eagle Premier a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1992 Eagle Premier is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1992 Premier is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 1992 Eagle Premier?

    The least-expensive 1992 Eagle Premier is the 1992 Eagle Premier ES Limited 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    Other versions include:

      Learn more

      What are the different models of Eagle Premier?

      If you're interested in the Eagle Premier, the next question is, which Premier model is right for you? Premier variants include ES 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, and ES Limited 4dr Sedan. For a full list of Premier models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

      More about the 1992 Eagle Premier

      Used 1992 Eagle Premier Overview

      The Used 1992 Eagle Premier is offered in the following submodels: Premier Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, and ES Limited 4dr Sedan.

      What do people think of the 1992 Eagle Premier?

      Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1992 Eagle Premier and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1992 Premier 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1992 Premier.

      Edmunds Expert Reviews

      Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1992 Eagle Premier and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1992 Premier featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

      Our Review Process

      This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

      We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

      What's a good price for a New 1992 Eagle Premier?

      Which 1992 Eagle Premiers are available in my area?

      Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Eagle Premier for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1992 Eagle Premier.

      Can't find a new 1992 Eagle Premiers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

      Find a new Eagle Premier for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,803.

      Find a new Eagle for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,168.

      Why trust Edmunds?

      Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

      Should I lease or buy a 1992 Eagle Premier?

      Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

      Check out Eagle lease specials

      Related Used 1992 Eagle Premier info

      Shop used vehicles in your area

      Popular new car reviews and ratings

      Vehicle rankings by type

      Other models to consider