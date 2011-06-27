Used 2001 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews

love this vehicle,so does the rest of the world.? else compares?The most bang for the buck re; pricier sports cars and its American.I don't expect it to be a Cadillac Fleetwood 4dr as far as comfort goes.Anyone must realize that before purchasing,I hope.one should not expect it to be a Honda Accord when it comes to service or reliability issues either.I believe all citizens should be provided one through a constitutional amendment.I would never pay more for an import that has less visual impact and weak performance,just because it's made in Germany or wherever.And I'm of Bavarian descent.USA all the way baby!What a car the RT/10 is.Impress yourself!!I want a GTS/ACR too!!

Rich Bridenstine , 02/01/2016 RT/10 2dr Roadster (8.0L 10cyl 6M)

I bought mine new over 17 years ago. I love it every time I drive it. These cars are not a finesse car, not an orchestra on wheels, they are a brute brass ,straight line band from middle America. Fun classic style. I have had more than one other popular American sports car owner pull up and say "that's what I really wanted". I haven't done that one yet. That isn't why I bought it. Just glad to have mine. It's not a creature comfort car, yet is very comfortable. When ya hammer it, they "scream out loud". Between 2500-3500r's in second gear it is a pin job, now that is fun because if you are nice you can keep the tires from launching. I think that may have been where the saying comes from? They are a no BS car that does exactly what you think they should and want to do. Can't hurt them, unless ya curb or stack 'em. Iacocca, possibly, did his best work when he unleashed Tom Gale and his team on this project. Time and HP has caught up almost 20 years later. For a great "experienced" gal now, no one laughs at her, she is still my prom queen...anytime. All quality and style.