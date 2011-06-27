Used 2001 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews
GREAT
It was great to drive
LETS GET IT ON!ooofa,ooofa,KABLAM!
love this vehicle,so does the rest of the world.? else compares?The most bang for the buck re; pricier sports cars and its American.I don't expect it to be a Cadillac Fleetwood 4dr as far as comfort goes.Anyone must realize that before purchasing,I hope.one should not expect it to be a Honda Accord when it comes to service or reliability issues either.I believe all citizens should be provided one through a constitutional amendment.I would never pay more for an import that has less visual impact and weak performance,just because it's made in Germany or wherever.And I'm of Bavarian descent.USA all the way baby!What a car the RT/10 is.Impress yourself!!I want a GTS/ACR too!!
LOVE MY VIPER
I bought mine new over 17 years ago. I love it every time I drive it. These cars are not a finesse car, not an orchestra on wheels, they are a brute brass ,straight line band from middle America. Fun classic style. I have had more than one other popular American sports car owner pull up and say "that's what I really wanted". I haven't done that one yet. That isn't why I bought it. Just glad to have mine. It's not a creature comfort car, yet is very comfortable. When ya hammer it, they "scream out loud". Between 2500-3500r's in second gear it is a pin job, now that is fun because if you are nice you can keep the tires from launching. I think that may have been where the saying comes from? They are a no BS car that does exactly what you think they should and want to do. Can't hurt them, unless ya curb or stack 'em. Iacocca, possibly, did his best work when he unleashed Tom Gale and his team on this project. Time and HP has caught up almost 20 years later. For a great "experienced" gal now, no one laughs at her, she is still my prom queen...anytime. All quality and style.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Viper
Related Used 2001 Dodge Viper Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner