Vehicle overview

The Dodge Stratus was introduced in 1995 and shared virtually everything save its grille and taillights with the Chrysler Cirrus. The Stratus sedan was then revamped in 2001, picking up more powerful engines than its predecessor as well as crisp new styling. For 2006, Dodge's midsize Stratus is available as a sedan only as the Eclipse-based coupe model has been discontinued.

The Stratus sedan is available as a base SXT style or a sporty R/T. Typically associated with high-performance Dodge cars, the R/T moniker is mainly an appearance upgrade with ground effects and an ungainly rear spoiler. Sharper suspension tuning and a 2.7-liter V6 with 200 horsepower do back up the performance image to a degree, but the car is outclassed by better-performing sedan competitors. The leaders of the midsize sedan segment are now bigger, faster and more luxurious than ever before. Although it's nimble handling and low pricing might give it some appeal if you're on a tight budget, the 2006 Dodge Stratus falls well short of the competition in most other areas. And don't forget Dodge's own Charger, which offers a highly compelling combination of refinement, performance and value.