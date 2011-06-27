  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stratus
  4. Used 2006 Dodge Stratus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(47)
Appraise this car

2006 Dodge Stratus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low pricing, solid handling, large trunk.
  • Unrefined drivetrains, uncomfortable backseats, subpar build and materials quality, looks positively dull next to the Charger.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Dodge Stratus for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$7,995
Used Stratus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Dodge Stratus is n underperforming midsize sedan and coupe lost in a crowd of better-qualified vehicles. Still fair game for bargain hunters, but most shoppers should look elsewhere.

Vehicle overview

The Dodge Stratus was introduced in 1995 and shared virtually everything save its grille and taillights with the Chrysler Cirrus. The Stratus sedan was then revamped in 2001, picking up more powerful engines than its predecessor as well as crisp new styling. For 2006, Dodge's midsize Stratus is available as a sedan only as the Eclipse-based coupe model has been discontinued.

The Stratus sedan is available as a base SXT style or a sporty R/T. Typically associated with high-performance Dodge cars, the R/T moniker is mainly an appearance upgrade with ground effects and an ungainly rear spoiler. Sharper suspension tuning and a 2.7-liter V6 with 200 horsepower do back up the performance image to a degree, but the car is outclassed by better-performing sedan competitors. The leaders of the midsize sedan segment are now bigger, faster and more luxurious than ever before. Although it's nimble handling and low pricing might give it some appeal if you're on a tight budget, the 2006 Dodge Stratus falls well short of the competition in most other areas. And don't forget Dodge's own Charger, which offers a highly compelling combination of refinement, performance and value.

2006 Dodge Stratus models

The midsize Dodge Stratus sedan is available in SXT and R/T trim levels. The SXT comes with air conditioning; power windows, mirrors and locks; cruise control; a CD player; keyless entry; and 16-inch alloy wheels. Stepping up to the R/T introduces a firmer suspension, 17-inch alloys wrapped with performance tires, leather seating and premium audio. Body-color ground effects and a rear spoiler with magnesium wings are also part of the package. A sunroof is optional on the R/T, as is a CD changer and a full-size spare tire.

2006 Highlights

The Stratus coupe has dropped for 2006, along with the SE and ES models of the sedan. The R/T model gets body-color ground effects, new wheels and a rear spoiler with magnesium wings. Inside, the R/T receives new leather seats and updated trim.

Performance & mpg

The Stratus SXT has a 2.4-liter inline four good for 150 hp, while the R/T version receives a 200-hp, 2.7-liter V6. Both Dodge cars come with a four-speed automatic transmission. Expect adequate, albeit noisy, acceleration with the four-cylinder engine. We recommend going with the V6, as it gets the Dodge Stratus up to speed nicely in most situations, though not with the refinement commonly associated with the top V6s found in import sedans.

Safety

Side curtain airbags are optional. Antilock brakes with traction control are standard on the R/T and optional on the SXT. The Dodge Stratus earned five stars (out of five) ratings in frontal-impact crash tests conducted by the NHTSA and an "Acceptable" rating (second-highest) in IIHS frontal-offset testing. Without the optional side airbags, NHTSA gave it three stars for side-impact safety, while the IIHS gave it a "Poor" rating (the lowest).

Driving

The 2006 Dodge Stratus doesn't stand out in its segment in terms of outright performance, but the R/T sedan does provide a moderately entertaining drive with minimal body roll in the corners. Overall, the ride is not particularly composed, often transferring harshness directly to the occupant compartment.

Interior

In spite of its crisp bodylines, the Stratus doesn't have much in the way of style in the cockpit, aside from a sporty set of white-faced gauges. Build and materials quality is also lacking. Although most drivers will find adequate room up front, the rear-seat accommodations leave plenty to be desired with minimal room to spread out, mediocre cushioning and no head restraints. The Stratus boasts 16 cubic feet of trunk space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Dodge Stratus.

5(47%)
4(26%)
3(19%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.1
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My evaluation GSW
Gordon S. Weiss,10/31/2006
It would be nice to have a deeper and longer trunk area, a telescopic stearing wheel, and electric front seats. The dashboard controls, gear shift, and emergency brake are very user friendly. The night lighting on the dash is very easy on the eyes, and not distracting. Front seating is confortable and tapered nicely. Back seats a confortable, but could use a little bit mor leg room;mainly for long drives. The vehicle handles extremely well and is very responsive. Brakes are strong. Gear shifting is nice and smooth. Noise level (outside) is very good. The ride and suspension are smooth and enjoyable. I feel we got a very well made, solidly built sedan that meets our needs.
Crankshaft endplay
kram660,02/15/2010
bought this car with 25 miles on it in 2006 at the dealer. drove car daily to work with and do not hot rod it. after at around 40,000 miles i noticed oil leaking from the passenger side and it was the front crankshaft seal, i replaced it and the oil-pump thinking there a blockage somewhere . 5,000 miles later i have had to replace the seal at least 6 times knowing my engine has failed me. i am no rocket scientist but i know its my main thrust bearing is bad and the crank is rundown with at least 1/10 to 2/10 of end play. i have at lest $10,000 to owe on it and i parked it in my back yard with my 1938 ford pickup. hope this helps other hard working Americans to do something about this issue.
I Still Don't Regret This Purchase
kaseyk,09/21/2010
I bought this car with 24,000 miles on it, I was the second owner and I must say that 2 years and 55,000 miles later, I really don't have any complaints. I used to commute out of town for work (about 65 miles a day) and I have gone on many out of town and out of state trips on this car. I have not had any problems out of my stratus except for the driver side window motor has gone out. Yes the windshield does have a few spots but nothing worth complaining over. Overall I must say that I love this car and it was probably the best purchase I have made, if they still made them I'd probably get another one
The best car in town
dana,09/13/2005
This car is nice and sporty, also it is very roomy in the back and has lots of power. I would recommend this car. It has everything that any other car has except for heated seats and navigation system, but that's ok because who needs all that. I just want the speed and the look because it's a sporty car and fast. It is a woman's car for sure.
See all 47 reviews of the 2006 Dodge Stratus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2006 Dodge Stratus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2006 Dodge Stratus

Used 2006 Dodge Stratus Overview

The Used 2006 Dodge Stratus is offered in the following submodels: Stratus Sedan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Dodge Stratus?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Dodge Stratus trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Dodge Stratus SXT is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 12228 and12228 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Dodge Stratuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Dodge Stratus for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 Stratuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 12228 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Dodge Stratus.

Can't find a used 2006 Dodge Stratuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Stratus for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,179.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,928.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Stratus for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,174.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,549.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Dodge Stratus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Stratus lease specials

Related Used 2006 Dodge Stratus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles