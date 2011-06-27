Used 1991 Dodge Stealth Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Reliable if maintained Viper Owner , 11/04/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Purchased in 2000 with 125k miles. Currently have 272k miles! The SOHC engine is indestructible. 25 MPG every fillup. The tranny will need new syncros every 125k miles or so, but still drivable. Items replaced are: Syncros, radiator, alternator, starter, power steering rack, water pump seal, noisy lifters, and lower ball joints. Though the list seems long, they all occurred between 180k - 250k miles so it's to be expected. Fix it yourself because it very easy to work on. Regular maintenance includes the timing belt every 60K but you can go 120k on the belt with the SOHC engine without issues. Clutch also lasts about 120k miles. Paid $4k, and put about $4k in parts during 8yrs of ownership. Report Abuse

Collect and Collect! niko10 , 10/10/2011 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I have a 1991 RT, red with black leather interior, one of less than 200 made. My baby has 4000 miles on it :) I have owned Ferrari, lamborghini, and porsche and this 91 handles and rides just as well as any car I've been in. Mine has recently turned fresh collector and will probably never sell it unless someone offers me over $200k for it. These are collectors, tuck them away. Report Abuse

Tale of the Smoking Stealth flyrockies , 02/10/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this car from Kuni Lexus in Colorado in August 1995 with 60,000 mi. Absolutely wonderful car to drive until 100,000 mi. Exhaust started smoking, wouldn't pass emissions. Needed new engine. Paid over $3,000 for rebuild, lasted 2 yrs before it started smoking again. Had electrical problems when a short occured in the wiring bundle. The car would shut off in the middle of the road. Car lasted until 151,000 miles. Report Abuse

Best value sports car on the road shush , 12/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought mine in metallic blue with 40 K on the clock - I had to immediately replace the clutch - it's hydraulic and the previous owner rode the clutch at the lights and wore it out. The new clutch is still going strong at 120K miles. Exceptional handling and looks - get compliments everywhere I go. Great seats and driving position - but low roof and poor rear three quarter visibility. Great engine - reasonable fuel economy. Service quite high due to labor - changing spark plugs for example. Tires expensive but wide give amazing grip. You can switch from comfort mode to sports mode. Very underrated, reliable, high performance sports car. Report Abuse