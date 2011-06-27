  1. Home
Used 1991 Dodge Shadow Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Shadow
5(60%)4(20%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Fun Car with Speed & Reliability

Jackbird60, 08/07/2008
This is my second 1991 ES Convt Turbo. I can't tell you how thrilled I was to find another. Very, very hard to find. This one had only 80K (Carfax certified) The Paint was very good except the trunk area. Not one ding on the car. The top is in VGC and the interior looks great. The car runs and drives excellent and everything works except A/C which was converted to 134a & just needs a compressor. Driving impression: The Turbo really sends this car flying and yet the engine at normal operating speeds is quite quiet & smooth, even at a stop light. This is the best car experience for $2,000 you can get. VG Reliability. It will blow the doors of any 90's Miata, etc.

Great car, lots of power, lots of fun

bob, 12/07/2008
This is a 2.5 turbo automatic convertible. It takes turns like it's on rails. It has power off the line and on the highway. It really handle well, and idle smoothly. These 2.5 liter engines are just about bulletproof. Automatic shifting is smooth. Just love the car. Seats are real comfortable. Just a great car and cheap to maintain. The most fun you can have driving and very dependable.

Love it!

Shadowgrl, 05/07/2002
I really love my Shadow... as a teen age girl its the best thing sence sliced bread. IT runs well and the convertable top it great!

Sport Convertible

wheelnut, 08/22/2002
I love my Shadbow convertible, although it's old.

none

franky, 09/23/2002
I love this little car. It's roomy enough for me, great car!

