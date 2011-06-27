Used 1991 Dodge Shadow Convertible Consumer Reviews

Jackbird60 , 08/07/2008

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my second 1991 ES Convt Turbo. I can't tell you how thrilled I was to find another. Very, very hard to find. This one had only 80K (Carfax certified) The Paint was very good except the trunk area. Not one ding on the car. The top is in VGC and the interior looks great. The car runs and drives excellent and everything works except A/C which was converted to 134a & just needs a compressor. Driving impression: The Turbo really sends this car flying and yet the engine at normal operating speeds is quite quiet & smooth, even at a stop light. This is the best car experience for $2,000 you can get. VG Reliability. It will blow the doors of any 90's Miata, etc.