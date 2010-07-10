Used 1990 Dodge Ramcharger for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 67,435 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Ramcharger searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ramcharger
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Ramcharger
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.65 Reviews
Report abuse
Pete C.,10/07/2010
150 LE 2dr SUV 4WD
I actually bought a 1988 model new, and I loved it! I had to get rid of it, and I was so sad to let it go. I then had a chance to buy a 1990 used for $500 in 2006, and I jumped on it! It was rough, loud and BIG. I loved that! Saved my life in a head on with a concrete median on a rain slicked road. It took a beating and was done, but a NEWER SUV, well, I doubt if I could have walked away! I miss those steel giants!