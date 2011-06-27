Used 1990 Dodge Ram Wagon Van Consumer Reviews

acarver , 07/19/2007

This van is the king of the road. It drives incredibly nice and smoothly. It is extremely reliable, and I know whenever I turn the key, I know it will roar to life! My particular van has only 104,000 miles, which is EXTREMELY rare for a vehicle of this age, and those are nearly all highway miles, which is definitely a plus!