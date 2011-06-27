Estimated values
1999 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,399
|$1,635
|Clean
|$860
|$1,241
|$1,450
|Average
|$635
|$924
|$1,080
|Rough
|$410
|$606
|$710
Estimated values
1999 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,154
|$1,585
|$1,822
|Clean
|$1,020
|$1,405
|$1,616
|Average
|$754
|$1,046
|$1,204
|Rough
|$487
|$687
|$791
Estimated values
1999 Chrysler Sebring JXi 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,218
|$1,648
|$1,887
|Clean
|$1,077
|$1,461
|$1,673
|Average
|$795
|$1,088
|$1,246
|Rough
|$514
|$714
|$819
Estimated values
1999 Chrysler Sebring JX 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,207
|$1,822
|$2,158
|Clean
|$1,067
|$1,615
|$1,914
|Average
|$788
|$1,202
|$1,425
|Rough
|$509
|$789
|$937