Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,124
|$1,467
|Clean
|$438
|$1,006
|$1,312
|Average
|$335
|$768
|$1,002
|Rough
|$231
|$530
|$692
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$638
|$1,271
|$1,613
|Clean
|$570
|$1,137
|$1,443
|Average
|$436
|$868
|$1,102
|Rough
|$301
|$599
|$761
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$701
|$1,198
|$1,467
|Clean
|$627
|$1,071
|$1,312
|Average
|$479
|$818
|$1,002
|Rough
|$331
|$565
|$692
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,146
|$1,467
|Clean
|$496
|$1,025
|$1,312
|Average
|$379
|$783
|$1,002
|Rough
|$262
|$541
|$692