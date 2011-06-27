Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tracker 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,055
|$1,341
|$1,477
|Clean
|$941
|$1,196
|$1,321
|Average
|$711
|$905
|$1,010
|Rough
|$482
|$614
|$698
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tracker 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,076
|$1,398
|$1,552
|Clean
|$959
|$1,246
|$1,388
|Average
|$725
|$943
|$1,061
|Rough
|$492
|$640
|$733
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tracker 4dr SUV with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,221
|$1,611
|$1,799
|Clean
|$1,088
|$1,436
|$1,609
|Average
|$823
|$1,087
|$1,230
|Rough
|$558
|$737
|$850
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,162
|$1,504
|$1,668
|Clean
|$1,036
|$1,341
|$1,492
|Average
|$783
|$1,015
|$1,140
|Rough
|$531
|$689
|$788