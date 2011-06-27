Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Tracker 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,214
|$1,960
|$2,349
|Clean
|$1,092
|$1,763
|$2,116
|Average
|$849
|$1,368
|$1,648
|Rough
|$605
|$972
|$1,181
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Tracker 2WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,071
|$1,615
|$1,898
|Clean
|$963
|$1,452
|$1,709
|Average
|$748
|$1,127
|$1,331
|Rough
|$533
|$801
|$954
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Tracker LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,689
|$2,581
|$3,043
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,321
|$2,741
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,801
|$2,135
|Rough
|$841
|$1,280
|$1,529
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,368
|$2,138
|$2,538
|Clean
|$1,231
|$1,922
|$2,286
|Average
|$956
|$1,491
|$1,781
|Rough
|$681
|$1,060
|$1,276
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Tracker 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,593
|$2,342
|$2,730
|Clean
|$1,433
|$2,106
|$2,458
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,634
|$1,915
|Rough
|$793
|$1,162
|$1,372
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Tracker 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$1,774
|$2,059
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,595
|$1,855
|Average
|$853
|$1,237
|$1,445
|Rough
|$608
|$880
|$1,035
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,801
|$2,575
|$2,975
|Clean
|$1,620
|$2,316
|$2,679
|Average
|$1,258
|$1,797
|$2,087
|Rough
|$897
|$1,278
|$1,495
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Tracker LT 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,580
|$2,446
|$2,896
|Clean
|$1,421
|$2,200
|$2,608
|Average
|$1,104
|$1,707
|$2,031
|Rough
|$787
|$1,214
|$1,455