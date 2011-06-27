Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
2006 dodge quad cab cummins diesel, great truck
the truck is solid been driving for a few hundred miles now and i really like it. there is lots of power for when you need to get up to speed. the ride comfort is what you would expect from a heavy duty truck. i average 22 mpg on the hwy and 20 in the city. its worth the money. yes the interior quality is not the best but its ok. good truck. i drove a 2003 ford f250 with the 6.0 the aceleration sucked and the turbo lag was horrible. i would rev it all the way up to 3500 rpm and it would barley move the the dodge is a better choice.
Great Tow Vehicle
This truck with a diesel will move mountains. With a travel trailer (7000 lbs.) in tow and a 600 lbs. quad in the bed, this baby rides like a dream. You can't feel anything behind you. Granted, the truck rides a little rough when empty, but when loaded, it smoothes right out. It's designed for the load and it shows. Loaded down, mountains rarely slow you down, the torque is awesome. I've driven Silverados, but go with the Dodge.
First Diesel and First Dodge
I bought this '06 Ram Diesel when it had 51000 miles and it runs great. I changed all the fluids with synthetic but am staying with Delo 400 15-40 for the engine and changing it every 5000 mile along with a fleetguard filter. I added an AFE stage 2 intake, BD tranny pan, and Smarty Jr. Recent trip from Denver to Seattle averaged 19.7 mpg unloaded at average speed of 70. Did not burn a drop of oil. The dealer changed the ball joints and u-joints when I bought the truck. I can see these are going to be a weak area but the Cummins diesel can't be beat. I was a Chevy person for 30 years and even though I loved the Silverado I will drive this Dodge till it won't go anymore.
Cummins
I love it! And I really love the gas mileage,I have got 28 MPG on a curvy uphill state highway! This thing almost has too much power for its own good!!! We tow a 7,500 lb bumper pull Travel Trailer up the rocky mountains and still get 15 MPG! I also tow a 16ft trailer that i tow a 3,500 Lb Antique Tractor and It pulls it like a piece of thread.
06 Ram 2500 Laramie 5.9 L Diesel
I can't believe the power of this vehicle! Everything I need in a work horse to a family vehicle all in one. Its fun to drive! The torque can definitely pull everything i use it for. I usually pull a 8x24 triple axle enclosed trailer loaded with equipment. the Diesel Power pulls the trailer with absolutely no problems at all. Even up and down the mountains of South Carolina. My kids can sit in the back without comfort being a problem. The Laramie package was always a plus with the leather seats and trim. 5" lift kit, cap, bigger tires, and a chrome brush guard makes this beast a feared vehicle on the road. I traded in the HEMI power for Diesel. The Hemi just didn't pull.
