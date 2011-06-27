Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
V-10 Satisfaction
I'm very pleased with this truck. It does everything I ask and more. I would buy another one "No Problem". Not the best on gas though.
96 12valve cummins
The truck has a lot or power it will pull anything very reliable sounds awesome. It gets ok fuel mileage
dodge
good
350 K and still going
I have a 1996 ram 2500 2 wheel drive standard box. This truck was ordered with the old and reliable 318 8 cyl. gas engine. We use this in our business here in BC Canada. I haul a 20 foot flat bed trailer out of the mountains on Vancouver Island with up to 20 8 x 6 inch x 18 foot cants of red cedar. We just finished a 10,000 KM ( 6213 mile ) trip The engine used three liters of oil ( .79 gal ) of oil. Fuel economy was in the 20 mile per gallon range. I have never had a more reliable truck. We change the oil every 5000 KM ( 3000 ) and the transmission oil every 12 months. Regular maintance is all we have done and the truck just keep on going. Dodge builds a great product.
Great Truck!
This has been a fabulous vehicle. You may hear me coming a mile away, but that seems to keep pokies out of my path! Heavy, strong, and durable. I intend to keep this one for many years to come. My only problem is wearing out the brakes -- she's so heavy, it takes a lot of brake to slow her down.
