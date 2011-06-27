Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 Consumer Reviews

A Gentleman's Truck MR.PAVIA , 11/24/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This truck is simply a joy to drive. The equivalent of 60's muscle cars , but dignified. Fuel consumption is average. Stay out of the throttle and you'll do OK. I average 16.5 mpg at 70/72 mph on my three hour drive to my home every weekend. You can not get away from the stares and questions. Everytime I stop somewhere I feel like a celebrity. It handles like a 5000lb tire smoking go kart. The ride is a little firm, but suits me fine. The fit and finish is very well done. I love this Dodge. No problems to date. Added performance pcm, 75 more horsepower, and a cold air intake for 20 more horsepower, whoa! I didn't need it but hold on now, fuel difference is yet to be determined. Way to go Dodge! Report Abuse

World's best truck John Malafitz , 11/12/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck is awesome! I'm so glad I traded in my 2004 Z06 Corvette for it. The SRT-10 is MUCH quicker, rides better and get much better gas milage than the Chevy. I should have bought the SRT-10 in the first place instead of spending a year and a half in hell with the Z06. Report Abuse

Best of the best Joshua , 03/18/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I know that I put a 10 for fuel economy but I mean for the kind of horsepower it delivers It has great fuel economy. I love everything about this truck and would never trade it in for any competitor. This truck truly is the best of the best. Report Abuse

One Great Truck Jason Von , 11/10/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Owned and enjoyed evey moment behind the wheel. All this anticipated when purchased were satisfied. Unable to get away from onlookers and excited car buffs. Faster off the line than anything I have ever been in even Lambo. Was not my first choice for work however, once I got a look work is only 40 hours a week. Report Abuse