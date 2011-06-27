Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Should have Waited
My Ram is the finest truck I owned. Goodlooking, quick and rides smooth. The only heartburn I have is with the dealer. Before buying the 4.7 engine, I asked twice about 5.7 availability. That's the engine I wanted. I was told the 5.7 would not be available in the 1500 until the 2004 model year. 45 days later I could have had a V8.....a 5.7 V8 They lied to me to make a sale that day instead of telling me the truth. I would have ordered & waited. They lost me as a customer
Are you serious
I purchased a 2003 RAM 1500 quad cab with the 5.9 and 4wd 5 years ago. Other than my 94 Ford exploder this truck has possibly been the worst automotive purchase I have ever made. Engine problems, heads corroded, leaked, and needed replacing. Wont start when it rains even after replacing the distributer cap. Transmission has lost reverse. Power windows constantly come off the tracks. Heat is minimal. Cruze doesn't work. Air doesn't work. Wheels rusted through which caused over 12 flats in the 5 years and body rust. Power steering died. This truck should be an embarrassment for Dodge more than it is for me.
Solid Truck
Performance: Given it's hefty 4572 lbs curb weight, the 4.7L (240 hp) V-8 gets the job done. Acceleration off the line is excellent and at around 4000 rpm's you really feel the torque (300 ft lbs) planting you in the seat. Comfort: Unbelievably spacious. Behind the seats is enough room for ten grocery bags. No matter how tall you are, there will be plenty of leg room. Build Quality: Can't tell you, I've only driven the truck for about 300 miles at this point. More to follow. You feel like King of the Road when driving this truck and it looks way better than a Silverado or F-150!
'03 Ram Pickup
Overall a good truck, had the front rotors replaced at 10,000 miles, rear differential replaced at 63,000 miles. Fuel economy in town is HORRIBLE. Highway economy is acceptable but still not great even for a full size pickup with a V8. To do it over again I would probably pick the 5.7 Hemi over this trucks 4.7 standard V8.
Not bad, not great
I agree with anyone that says the V6 is underpowered. If I were to do it over again, and have more money, I'd buy the Hemi version. The 6 is grossly underpowered. All in all, good daily driver, but for an enthusiast, it makes for a pretty boring truck. If only I had gotten the V8, I might be having more fun.
