Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Love my old Ram Roxynoodle , 06/15/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My truck will be 10 in August and has more than 200,000 miles. The steering is a little loose these days but this truck has done everything I've ever asked of it and then some. It has towed my horse trailer, driven through 3 feet of snow, carried 5200 lbs of gravel and never complained. Always starts on the first try!

Best truck I ever owned! sew and sew , 11/28/2009 6 of 8 people found this review helpful Purchased this truck new in 1995. It currently has 105000 mi. on the odometer. Other than the usual maintenance, I have only had to replace one significant mechanical part - a $400 steering box. I thought about buying a new truck in 2009, but since I haven't had any major mechanical problemms, I decided to do a cosmetic makeover. Sent it to the body shop and had all the dings taken out and new paint applied. I then installed new front and rear bumpers, new grill, new headlights and tailights. Also installed new bedliner and cover and new tires and wheels. Because I am an upholsterer, I was able to bring the interior back to new condition. I am now enjoying my new 14 yr. old truck!

No More Dodge DownDodge , 12/17/2003 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Peeling Paint, rusting doors, and it is not even 10 years old. Has been undercoated and paint protected every year since new. Cruise control works when if feels like. Last 22000 miles it has been missing,bucking and kicking at 45 to 65 MPH despite three sets of plug wires and distributer caps. Oil has been changed every 3K. Trans every 60K. Seat has torn around the adjustment for lumbar support. I see 10 year old GM/Ford Products with less care looking better.

Best Truck Driven My Ram - The Beast , 06/01/2007 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my Ram used last year, and it runs great. The 5.9 V8 is awesome, fast and powerful for a truck this size, this old. The interior is great, really comfortable. Two problems though. The cupholders. Every time I put a drink in my cupholder, it'll fall when I take a curve. I actually installed another cupholder on the middle hump in the floor. The paint. is peeling bad, and shouldn't peel so soon. Plus, bad mileage.