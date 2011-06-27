Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Love my old Ram
My truck will be 10 in August and has more than 200,000 miles. The steering is a little loose these days but this truck has done everything I've ever asked of it and then some. It has towed my horse trailer, driven through 3 feet of snow, carried 5200 lbs of gravel and never complained. Always starts on the first try!
Best truck I ever owned!
Purchased this truck new in 1995. It currently has 105000 mi. on the odometer. Other than the usual maintenance, I have only had to replace one significant mechanical part - a $400 steering box. I thought about buying a new truck in 2009, but since I haven't had any major mechanical problemms, I decided to do a cosmetic makeover. Sent it to the body shop and had all the dings taken out and new paint applied. I then installed new front and rear bumpers, new grill, new headlights and tailights. Also installed new bedliner and cover and new tires and wheels. Because I am an upholsterer, I was able to bring the interior back to new condition. I am now enjoying my new 14 yr. old truck!
No More Dodge
Peeling Paint, rusting doors, and it is not even 10 years old. Has been undercoated and paint protected every year since new. Cruise control works when if feels like. Last 22000 miles it has been missing,bucking and kicking at 45 to 65 MPH despite three sets of plug wires and distributer caps. Oil has been changed every 3K. Trans every 60K. Seat has torn around the adjustment for lumbar support. I see 10 year old GM/Ford Products with less care looking better.
Best Truck Driven
I bought my Ram used last year, and it runs great. The 5.9 V8 is awesome, fast and powerful for a truck this size, this old. The interior is great, really comfortable. Two problems though. The cupholders. Every time I put a drink in my cupholder, it'll fall when I take a curve. I actually installed another cupholder on the middle hump in the floor. The paint. is peeling bad, and shouldn't peel so soon. Plus, bad mileage.
Putting It Back Into Use
I found this '95 online and bought it spring of 2010 for backup vehicle & weekend rides. Limited use from previous owner ("for hunt'n/fish'n"). With only 65k miles on it, most issues are from sitting in a barn (headliner dry/falling, etc.) and some frame rust (drop'n boat in & out). More than enough truck 4 my needs. Great reliability so far. Got one small patch of the usually paint peel, some oxidizing too. My 17yr old son loves the truck as well; cant wait to get something else for him so I can have my truck back! Good, strong, simple truck; w/minor restoration, minimal winter exposure, this truck could definitely last me through retirement (another 15 years yet)!
