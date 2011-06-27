  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Long live the Dodges

byndq, 07/15/2002
170,000 miles and still going strong. Zero oil usage between changes. Interior also held up perfect. No major repairs of any kind. Last year for this body style. It's a classic for its long run of this style.

Dodge Ram W150

Gregory A. Kennedy, 12/09/2002
The 1993 Dodge Ram W150 4X4 with the Magnum 5.2 V8 is a excellent truck to own. My current mileage is 133,000 and the engine and drivetrain is as strong as it was when I bought it. Gets about 16 mpg with 31x10.50-15 tires. Seem to get a lot of comments on how good the truck looks. Best truck I have ever owned. I would consider buing another Dodge Ram 4X4.

dodge ram

Reed, 01/06/2003
This truck is great has lots of power and gets good gas milage

dodge truck d-150

raymond frantz, 08/11/2002
needs 4 tires, tune up, alignment, sway links on front end, disc. brakes refaced, possible brake pads, good clening inside, body is super condition, 2 tone paint, paint needs touched up, no air, v-8, ps,pb,2 wd,

Dodge Boys Have More Fun

dodge4ever, 07/02/2003
I love my 93 4x4 LE Power Ram. It has power everything and an awesome motor. Recommend to anyone over ferd and chebby.

