Used 2010 Dodge Nitro Consumer Reviews
I Love my Nitro
This Dodge Nitro is definitely one of the best vehicles I have ever purchased I read a lot of information on them and a lot of it said it was a bad SUV to purchased just based on the bad fuel mileage, I wanted to yell at these people who wrote those, "its a freaking SUV of course the gas mileage is crappy your looking at an SUV for more room, so more room means heavy means it takes more gas to move the thing really!" for that matter from my research the gas mileage on this SUV is with in 1 to 2 of every other SUV so why do people complain it's very comfortable it works well when you have a baby who spills her drinks all the time and its easy to get both her and me in and out of. Its a great SUV.
Big Red's 4/4'
my dodge nitro bought brand new in 2009,presently has 106 thousand miles on it & has been one of the best vehicles I've ever owned
A great truck for the right person.
This isn't a truck for everyone. I bought it because it fit several key needs. First off, the size was exactly what I wanted. I had some of the SUVs Edmunds compared this one to and found them to be too small. I didn't want larger than this. It had the best sticker price of anything at this size, and it could tow the most, which I needed in order to bring my Mustang to the track. The other reason I wanted it was the fact it was so bare bones... I knew that I could modify it the way I wanted. It's a Jeep in better clothing. I take the Nitro out to the Arizona trails here and see tons of Jeeps, but I've never once seen a lifted Nitro like mine out there.
Fun, attractive, reliable "bad boy" SUV!
I have to wonder if those people complaining actually bothered to preview the car prior to buying it. Did they sit in it, test drive it, ask questions about it? If they did and complain after the fact about non-mechanical issues the problem is not the car - it's them! Also, all brands have defective individual autos. I would not condemn an entire model based on one bad car. Let's be real here. My 2010 Nitro has logged more than 27,000 miles and is going strong with no mechanical problems. It has a spacious and comfortable interior suitable for a family of five. The rear seats even have a middle shoulder strap seat belt. The Nitro looks distinctive and is a lot of fun to drive. I love it!
It's a Truck, not a Minivan!
Test drove a few before considering the 2010 SXT 4x4. Some of which included the Mazda CX7, and the 2008 Acadia. Mazda handled like a sedan, and the Acadia like a minivan (a little more fun). The Nitro handles like a truck! It's built on the RAM chassis, so don't expect anything less. Fuel economy is not impressive, but still within average for a 3.6L. The 2008 Mazda Tribute 3.0L was getting a little better but not too much. Overall, it handles like the truck but has the comfort of a large SUV. It's flexibility of offering exterior raw power with interior comfort makes it perfect option for looking to have 2 cars in 1. My commute includes 100km hwy and 100km city daily to work/home
