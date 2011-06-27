Used 2003 Dodge Neon SRT-4 Consumer Reviews
Wonderful Car!
My 2003 SRT-4 has 105k on her right now. Still running strong. Basic maintenance will take you a long way! Buy one, you WON'T regret it!
no problems at all
I bought this car in 2003 with 20000 miles on it.I drove it until 2009 and put an additional 90000 miles on it.Other than oil changes this car has been maintenance free for me.The 2003 Neon was the most reliable car I've ever had.I would have bought another one but they stopped making the model 3 years ago. I recently traded it in and bought a 2007 Kia Spectra.I'll miss my Neon though. I had zero problems with it in 6 years of daily driving
200 Horses of Iron
I rote a review on the Mazdaspeed Protege and well this Dodge is the Best car ever. Its fast its quick its cofrontable. Its nice lokkin. Its the perfect car for American people. Dont go after Japaneese or European carz. Help Americas econimy by uying American Muscle. The real Muscle Carr.
13.8 in 1/4 mile all stock!
Very fast and stylish for the money even with dealer mark-ups. I would recommend this car over WRX and EVO.
That loud yellow thing!
This car has been awesome! Love the exhaust sound on this thing! No aftermarket needed, these things are loud! My friends can hear me coming blocks away if I drive it right. Only complaint realy is the lack of cruise control, 700-1000 mile trips are a bit hard on the legs to keep a resonable speed. Also the seats while great at holding you in place can be a little bit uncomfortable. 4000 miles and no problems, great power, good looks. Awesome car overall, love it!!!
