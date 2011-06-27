Used 2000 Dodge Neon Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love my lil Neon.
Love this lil thing! bought for 1800 as a commuter for school. Accidentally got a 3spd auto. but for living in a small town it does fine, I just avoid all hwy's. Parts are reasonably priced it's burnt orange manual everything cept auto obviously, but this lil nellie gets the job done no rain issues lights stay off =)
Not a bad little quirky commuter
I bought my 2000 Dodge Neon (Plymouth also made some) about eight years ago, for $600 from a guy who had bought his wife a new car and parked the Neon beside his house. When I made my offer, it had been sitting for two years on four flats and had a dead battery. Four new tires and a battery later, I changed the oil and set about chasing about a half-tank of watery gas out of it (took a lot of alcohol). Once the bad gas was out of it, the engine ran smoothly and had good compression, despite having 159,000+ miles on it. The fuel gauge is quirky; Filling the tank brings the needle down to 'E', and it slowly rises to 'F' as you drive. I'm used to it - no need to fix. Since I have owned it, the timing belt has been replaced, front driver-side hub replaced due to whine during right turns, headlights have gotten the obligatory polish to clear up the milky look (we put men on the moon, and we can't fix this stupid problem??), and had brake pads replaced (rotors fine). Not bad maintenance for eight years. 220,000+ miles now, still getting better than 28 mpg. Not the car you want for long trips (more than 100 miles and you feel beat-up), but a great commuter, which I believe was the design intent. Starts reliably on a cold day, handles well, solid fuel economy, noisy but easily drowned out with a few more watts, overall not much to complain about.
Still going strong
My wife got this car new and now I drive it. I average roughy 10,000 Kms (about 6200 miles) per year. My commute to work is mixed city and highway driving and the 3 speed auto box does just fine. With proper winters it's decent in the snow as well. Have had to replace some sensors and seals but nothing major and the car is 16 years old. My mechanic uses aftermarket sensors which are cheaper and have better quality seals. This one being the base with no ABS, traction control, power windows, power locks means theres less to go wrong. Still a solid basic commuter Traded her in as we found a steal of deal on a low mileage lease return. Ran perfectly on the drive to the dealer. Hope she serves her new owner as well as she did us
Been a very good car
My wife bought the car with about 60,000 miles on it about 6 years ago. Now has 144,000 and going strong. The only things I can fault manufacture quality to, are a bad oil pressure sensor and a tensioner pulley. Other than that it has been very reliable.
Sad to see it go
I have had my Neon for over 8 years now. I love this car, most of the time. I would gladly have purchased another if Dodge hadn't stopped making them! In the 8 years I've had it, I've put 108,000 miles on it(currently at 121,000+). Other than routine maintenance, I had very few problems with this car. I replaced the front brakes twice, back brakes once, replaced the timing belt and the alternator. The car always idled a little roughly, especially when it was getting close to needing an oil change. The locks on the car did freeze frequently in the winter and the driver's lock broke completely earlier this year. I'm sad to see my baby go!
