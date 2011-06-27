Used 2017 Dodge Journey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Journey SUV
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,374*
Total Cash Price
$19,200
Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,374*
Total Cash Price
$19,200
SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$34,103*
Total Cash Price
$16,630
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,243*
Total Cash Price
$15,723
GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,714*
Total Cash Price
$21,316
Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$45,574*
Total Cash Price
$22,223
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$31,003*
Total Cash Price
$15,118
Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$44,334*
Total Cash Price
$21,619
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,103*
Total Cash Price
$16,630
Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,544*
Total Cash Price
$20,258
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Journey SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$4,733
|Maintenance
|$333
|$2,198
|$580
|$1,066
|$2,675
|$6,852
|Repairs
|$384
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$886
|$3,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,059
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,033
|$831
|$615
|$385
|$138
|$3,001
|Depreciation
|$4,051
|$1,792
|$1,577
|$1,398
|$1,255
|$10,074
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,674
|$8,330
|$6,462
|$6,735
|$8,174
|$39,374
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Journey SUV Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$4,733
|Maintenance
|$333
|$2,198
|$580
|$1,066
|$2,675
|$6,852
|Repairs
|$384
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$886
|$3,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,059
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,033
|$831
|$615
|$385
|$138
|$3,001
|Depreciation
|$4,051
|$1,792
|$1,577
|$1,398
|$1,255
|$10,074
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,674
|$8,330
|$6,462
|$6,735
|$8,174
|$39,374
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Journey SUV SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$4,100
|Maintenance
|$288
|$1,904
|$503
|$923
|$2,317
|$5,935
|Repairs
|$332
|$484
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$2,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$917
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,098
|Financing
|$894
|$719
|$532
|$333
|$120
|$2,599
|Depreciation
|$3,509
|$1,552
|$1,366
|$1,211
|$1,087
|$8,725
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,379
|$7,215
|$5,597
|$5,833
|$7,080
|$34,103
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Journey SUV SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$272
|$1,800
|$475
|$873
|$2,190
|$5,611
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$867
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,038
|Financing
|$846
|$680
|$503
|$315
|$113
|$2,458
|Depreciation
|$3,318
|$1,467
|$1,292
|$1,145
|$1,028
|$8,249
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,922
|$6,821
|$5,292
|$5,515
|$6,693
|$32,243
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Journey SUV GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,255
|Maintenance
|$369
|$2,441
|$644
|$1,183
|$2,969
|$7,607
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,176
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,407
|Financing
|$1,146
|$922
|$682
|$427
|$154
|$3,332
|Depreciation
|$4,498
|$1,990
|$1,751
|$1,552
|$1,393
|$11,184
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,740
|$9,248
|$7,174
|$7,477
|$9,075
|$43,714
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Journey SUV Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$5,479
|Maintenance
|$385
|$2,545
|$672
|$1,233
|$3,096
|$7,931
|Repairs
|$444
|$647
|$754
|$879
|$1,026
|$3,750
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,226
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,467
|Financing
|$1,195
|$961
|$711
|$445
|$160
|$3,474
|Depreciation
|$4,689
|$2,074
|$1,826
|$1,618
|$1,452
|$11,660
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,197
|$9,642
|$7,479
|$7,795
|$9,461
|$45,574
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Journey SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$3,727
|Maintenance
|$262
|$1,731
|$457
|$839
|$2,106
|$5,395
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$834
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$998
|Financing
|$813
|$654
|$484
|$303
|$109
|$2,363
|Depreciation
|$3,190
|$1,411
|$1,242
|$1,101
|$988
|$7,932
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,617
|$6,559
|$5,088
|$5,303
|$6,436
|$31,003
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Journey SUV Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,330
|Maintenance
|$375
|$2,475
|$654
|$1,200
|$3,012
|$7,715
|Repairs
|$432
|$629
|$734
|$855
|$998
|$3,648
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,193
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,427
|Financing
|$1,163
|$935
|$692
|$433
|$156
|$3,379
|Depreciation
|$4,562
|$2,018
|$1,776
|$1,574
|$1,413
|$11,343
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,892
|$9,379
|$7,276
|$7,583
|$9,203
|$44,334
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Journey SUV GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$4,100
|Maintenance
|$288
|$1,904
|$503
|$923
|$2,317
|$5,935
|Repairs
|$332
|$484
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$2,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$917
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,098
|Financing
|$894
|$719
|$532
|$333
|$120
|$2,599
|Depreciation
|$3,509
|$1,552
|$1,366
|$1,211
|$1,087
|$8,725
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,379
|$7,215
|$5,597
|$5,833
|$7,080
|$34,103
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Journey SUV Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$4,994
|Maintenance
|$351
|$2,320
|$612
|$1,124
|$2,822
|$7,229
|Repairs
|$405
|$590
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,418
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,118
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,337
|Financing
|$1,089
|$876
|$649
|$406
|$146
|$3,166
|Depreciation
|$4,275
|$1,891
|$1,664
|$1,475
|$1,324
|$10,629
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,207
|$8,789
|$6,818
|$7,106
|$8,624
|$41,544
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Journey
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Dodge Journey in Virginia is:not available
