Used 2003 Dodge Intrepid Consumer Reviews
LOVE DODGES!
I recently purchased my 2nd Dodge Intrepid. They are very dependable cars,as long as they're taken care of. My 1st Intrepid was a 2000. Owned it 3 years and only replaced a tire rod and the power steering pump(previous owner neglected it). I accumulated alot of miles on that car. When I let it go it had 215,000 miles and still going strong. My current intrepid is a 2003. Sitting at 146,000. Excellent car. I change my oil every 5,000 miles. 4qts of synthetic blend oil and 1 qt of Lucas engine treatment. These cars are CHAMPS as long as they're taken care of!
12 years old, 186K miles and still running like new
Bought new in 2003, this car never let me down or left me stranded. Replaced generator at 121K (2011), front-left wheel bearing hub in 2015 (180K), total cost for both repairs $300 (self-replaced). Original exhaust system still solid. Replaced front pads and rotors at 120K, rear at 140K. Gone thru two batteries as well. A good, simple, cheap car.
DODGE INTREPID LOYALIST
I have now leased my second Dodge Intrepid since late 1999. I was very pleased with the 2000 model, so I decided to lease a 2003 model which now the base model is the SE unlike 2000.
Never Again
Stay Away, I will never own Dodge again. within 1 month of owning, blown head gasget, blown pressure relief valve, Replaced. Then engine lght stays on..no power uphills, sludge build up in engine (oil changed correclty) Misses, overheats. Can't see when backing up vision field limited. I would highly recommend if you are thinking of buying an intrepid research not only this year but many others have severe engine trouble. I can't wait to trade it in if I can ever get it to run long enough to trade in! Value drops.
These cars can go a long way
We purchased this car for my daughter with 177000 miles. These miles were accumulated mostly be a salesman in rural Oklahoma. Shortly after we purchased it, we had to replace the alternator. I have replaced one of the mirrors where my daughter backed into a pole at Sonic. All new drivers should have cars with black mirrors so they don't have to go to the body shop for mirror replacement. Car has a huge back seat. My daughter complains about lack of power merging onto the interstate. If we get anywhere near the Edmund's private party price for this car, it will have exceeded our expectations for value. Presently has 193,000 miles.
