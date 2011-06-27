Used 2003 Dodge Intrepid Consumer Reviews

LOVE DODGES! becca1984 , 08/27/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I recently purchased my 2nd Dodge Intrepid. They are very dependable cars,as long as they're taken care of. My 1st Intrepid was a 2000. Owned it 3 years and only replaced a tire rod and the power steering pump(previous owner neglected it). I accumulated alot of miles on that car. When I let it go it had 215,000 miles and still going strong. My current intrepid is a 2003. Sitting at 146,000. Excellent car. I change my oil every 5,000 miles. 4qts of synthetic blend oil and 1 qt of Lucas engine treatment. These cars are CHAMPS as long as they're taken care of! Report Abuse

12 years old, 186K miles and still running like new Jason Foster , 04/14/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought new in 2003, this car never let me down or left me stranded. Replaced generator at 121K (2011), front-left wheel bearing hub in 2015 (180K), total cost for both repairs $300 (self-replaced). Original exhaust system still solid. Replaced front pads and rotors at 120K, rear at 140K. Gone thru two batteries as well. A good, simple, cheap car.

DODGE INTREPID LOYALIST Robert Jackson , 08/11/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have now leased my second Dodge Intrepid since late 1999. I was very pleased with the 2000 model, so I decided to lease a 2003 model which now the base model is the SE unlike 2000.

Never Again pepsi512 , 02/08/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Stay Away, I will never own Dodge again. within 1 month of owning, blown head gasget, blown pressure relief valve, Replaced. Then engine lght stays on..no power uphills, sludge build up in engine (oil changed correclty) Misses, overheats. Can't see when backing up vision field limited. I would highly recommend if you are thinking of buying an intrepid research not only this year but many others have severe engine trouble. I can't wait to trade it in if I can ever get it to run long enough to trade in! Value drops.