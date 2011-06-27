Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

wstraube , 12/03/2014 SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

Not sure where to start but everything I hated about my 07 is fixed on my 2014 SE 30th anniversary edition with Blacktop option. Better mileage, better ride quality, better looking, much better paint job, and as far as I can tell this new generation (2008-2015) has fixed the rust problem. My 07 started to rust with just over 100,000 miles on it. And the A/C went out. Over $4000 to repair. I've had my new one since june of 2014 and have 10,000 miles on it and it has been great. But don't be fooled by people saying they get 29 MPG. I check it each time at fill up with math and I get on average 18 around town and 24 HWY. the computer is correct about 1/2 the time. You get a lot for the$$ Update 2016, So far so good. The only real problem is the transmission shifting. Not sure if it's going to be a problem later on or is this just how this transmission works. Every once in a while it just jerks into gear. My dealer experience when from terrible to great by changing dealers. I went to a dealer near my home to have a warrantee service and it was awful (Hawk Forest Park IL). My independent mechanic suggester Larry Roesch in Elmhurst and it was a much better experience. Now I have 45,000 on the van I take it to my independent mechanic unless it's recall service. But so far the van has been very reliable, 19 mpg around town and 22-24 on the highway. The tires that came on the van are not very good. Yokohama Avid. Already time to buy new ones. I did however buy Bridgestone BLIZZAK WS80 for winter with rims from Tire Rack. I can't emphasize this enough, GET SNOW TIRES! It was $1100 but WELL worth the money. I figure $1000 is my insurance deductible. These tires are amazing. No need to have an SUV with AWD when you have these tires. I went through almost anything. Plus I have the van with the black (fancy) wheels and taking them off during the winter will save the finish from all the salt in the midwest. I will certainly buy Michelin tires for my summer tires. The last two vans I had I put Michelins on and I got 70,000+ miles out of them and not too bad traction in the snow. The yokohama are a cheep tire and have NO traction in the snow and very little in the wet. A scary tire to have on a vehicle. At 40,000 already time to replace. The radio although works with my iPhone bluetooth and sounds decent could use an upgrade. Small readout for songs and clock is small and difficult to read. All in all the van still looks new, I wash every week, no rust, no leaks, brakes are still good, no complaints. It's a good big van for the money. Not sure If Chrysler is still going to make them now that they have the Pacifica but for a van in the low to mid $20's it's a good value. I have the base LE model with the blacktop package 30th year anniversary edition. 2017 update. Still very reliable. Just oil changes and I replaced the crappy tires that came with the van to Michelins. Big improvement. Still shifting issues with the transmission but nothing major. My only real complaint is the subpar radio. It has Bluetooth and a USB but that's about it. If you are listing to music from an iPod or flash drive via the USB every time you shut the car off and start back up it defaults to the radio often way too loud. I wish it would stay in the USB mode. I have 55k on it now and it might need brakes soon. That's about it. 2018 update. I've owned this vehicle now for 4 years and 81,000 miles. So far it's been very reliable. Only issues so far have been the waring light for the rear hatch door stayed on and the dealer repaired it out of warrantee, but I had the extended warrantee so it was covered. Transmission still shifts oddly at times but dealer checked it out and found nothing wrong. I feel it slips a bit. I do have to take it in next week because the A/C runs without me turning it on. I've replaced the tires with michelins. Still have the original brakes. They still make this model, if you are looking for an inexpensive people hauler this Grand Caravan is a great value. Update 12/18 98,000. Still very reliable. No issues at all. Oil changed every 3000-4000 miles. My mechanic uses a synthetic blend. Gas mileage is about the same. Low to mid 20’s on the highway and high teens around town. Original brakes still although my rotors shake at high speed stops. My mechanic says the pads are fine. Rotors might be slightly warped. Still has original battery. Dodge still sells this model. This is a very long product run for a vehicle. The new Pacifica is much more expensive and I’m sure has much better technology, but for the money I don’t think you will find anything that can handle this much cargo / people. I haul a lot of camera gear and twice a year tow my boat to and from the marina. 18 foot speed. Boat. I don’t think I would tow it cross country but for the short drive it’s fine. A/C seems to be fine now and the transmission is the same. I will have the recommend maintenance done