Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

04quadcab , 08/29/2013 SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

24 of 24 people found this review helpful

2013 Grand Caravan SXT; currently with about 10,000 miles on it. I really wouldn't consider any minivan that didn't have some version of Stow&Go. I have the second row seats folded down almost as much as I have them up, and I wouldn't like having to remove the seat to free up that space, since you then have to leave it at home and can't haul passengers in that area. Other likes: Great power, good gas mileage-I get 27 at 70-75 mph (town mileage is not great, tho). Quiet, smooth ride. Much less expensive to buy than Honda or Toyota. Dislikes: 6 spd tranny is OK, but not as smooth or predictable as could be. Driver's seat needs more rearward travel; legroom is limited. Update @ 60,000 mi: Love the car with two exceptions; the transmission and the rear shocks. Rear shocks start rattling every 15-20K miles. Dealer has replaced them twice at no cost to me, and since the car is still within the 100,000 mi powertrain/suspension warranty, will be doing it again soon. Transmission still shifts rough sometimes, particularly when shifting out of reverse into drive. Dealer rebuilt it once, saying they found torque converter clutch to have shredded crap into the rest of the tranny. Shifts decently now, but not great, still giving that "whack" going from R to D about 50% of the time. There is a new TSB out on it, and I hope to have them reprogram it again soon. 08/29/2016-- Now at 69.000 miles. I would absolutely love this car if it weren't for the transmission. It is truly a POS. Reprogramming it helps for a few thousand miles, then it's back to erratic and clunky shifting. When my warranty runs out, I suppose I'll be paying to have it reprogrammed every 15-20 K miles, or whenever it starts to act up so badly I can no longer stand it. 08/30/2018 Now at 110,000 miles. It has been very dependable and inexpensive to maintain. Finally cured rear shock noise by installing Monroe shocks at my own expense after warranty ended. To date, that has been the only out of pocket repair cost except for one set of tires and oil changes. Still not satisfied with transmission behavior, but after the last reprogramming just before warranty ended, it has remained reasonably good (maybe 6 on a 1-10 scale). I did get a couple of gifts at 103,000 miles, just out of warranty, naturally. One was a failed oxygen sensor, which is not unusual at this mileage. The other is a door lock actuator for one of the sliding doors, which still works to lock/unlock that door (usually; it has stuck a couple of times such that the door won't unlock), but makes a buzzing or grinding noise that is annoying. Unfortunately, the cost to fix is $1000. I thought that was crazy until I checked the cost of the part and observed the difficulty of the fix via YouTube. The body remains tight and rattle free and the interior is holding up well.