Used 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews
Good (North)American Value
Have owned since new, going on 7 years and have 135,000 miles. Overall 22-23 mpg. Out of warranty after 18 months (36,000 miles). Very comfortable ride, sits 6 adults or 7 if 3 kids. Seats come out in halves, easier than older Chryslers. Paid $21,500 new. Power doors expensive ($400)repair , paid for 3 now. Mostly highway miles, keep the oil changed, been very reliable. Goes through brakes. Automatic Transmission shifts rough, all my Chrysler minivans have. Anti-lock brakes awesome, thought I'd nailed someone last week, stopped quickly with no loss of control.
Great Van BUT...
I really love this van and until two months ago would have recommended it to anyone. My van is the ultimate road-trip vehicle but in two months, has been in the dealership for repairs to the ENGINE twice! I think for the money its a great vehicle, even though it doesn't have as much interior room as the new Hondas and Toyotas but I'm wondering how long its going to last. As a high mileage driver, I'm feeling like it isn't made well enough to stand up to the pressure. Also, Dodge could have used decent quality trim materials inside but again, for the price its a fantastic van. Still worried about the engine and its "issues".
2004 Grand Caravan STX
Bought our 2004 with about 80,000 miles on it as our 2nd car. We use it more as our primary car now because it's so nice to drive and simple to use. The most user-friendly vehicle you could buy with kids. Handles good, good seats and delivers decent mileage, if you run it reasonably. Best interstate cruiser I ever had. Note that I owned 10 cars before and have driven many more. Had to replace the tranny approx one month after purchase, for $1600.00, but Dodge is known for that. Good, cheap, used buy. I thought the power sliding doors were a joke until I used them. I would buy one again.
Great price, but not such a great van
I traded a Chevy Venture for the Grand caravan. The mileage has been way below what Chrysler quotes. We have had numerous problems with the A/C, although they cannot duplicate the problem. The pick up isn't the greatest, especially up hills. It is great on the highway, smooth and comfy. I probably will not buy another.
Nice
I am very pleased to date with our Caravan. The DVD system with the remote headphones is a blessing on long drives. Had one problem with the driver's side window, dealership replaced a voltage regulator. Gas mileage is not quite getting what I had hoped, about 17-19 MPG.
