  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Grand Caravan
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Caravans for sale
List Price Estimate
$930 - $1,618
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Main vehicle sport edition

ddsparky, 09/29/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

45k heater core failed,dash had to be removed power steering pump squeels 40k new struts transmission has always shifted erraticaly currently, plastic burning smell filled vehicle and AC failed

Report Abuse

1990 Grand Caravan

shelleybabee, 10/02/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This vehicle was always a reliable, safe and enjoyable minivan; up until it hit approx. 125,000. At this time the van started stalling intermittently and with no appearant cause. There seems to be no reason that any mechanic can find as to what is wrong with the engine or why it would stall without any outward signs of there being a problem. I have spent hours online researching this minivan and have realized that this is a very common occurance with Caravans. There is also no 1 general flaw that any mechanic can find. Bottom line-this car will cost you hundred and hundreds of dollars in service charges & a whole lot of frustration and aggravation.

Report Abuse

I Recomend it!

HeyGBM, 01/19/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought the van with 79,000 miles on it in '98 for $6,700. The original trans went at just over 100,000 miles. Got a factory rebuilt tran (big money) and it went went about 15,000 miles out of warrenty so my mechanic found me a used trans and put it in for about $450. No more problems with trans. The Dodge built 3.3L engine now has 272,000 miles on it and it is still going strong. Never had any engine problems. Just the normal routine maintence spread over time, axles, water pump, radiator etc. Over all the van had been very good to me and is the most miles I've ever put on a vehicle.

Report Abuse

21 wonderful years!

Joan, 11/04/2018
LE 3dr Minivan
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I would definitely recommend a Dodge Grand Caravan. We have hauled 2 daughters, a cello, 2 dogs and their friends! Also many construction items; 4x8 sheets of plywood, 2x4s, huge rolls of insulation, and many bags of compost. We have also spent many happy camping trips with our van, sometimes sleeping in the back!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Caravans for sale

Related Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles