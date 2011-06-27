  1. Home
2019 Dodge Durango SXT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)467.4/639.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower293 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,195
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,195
3rd Row Seating Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2BAyes
3rd Row Delete Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,195
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,195
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Cargo Compartment Cover (Fleet)yes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,195
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Maximum cargo capacity85.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4680 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1380 lbs.
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Exterior Colors
  • In-Violet Clear Coat
  • Granite Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Metallic Clear Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Destroyer Grey Clear Coat
  • Vice White Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Reactor Blue Pearl Coat
  • White Knucle Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,195
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
