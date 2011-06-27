Used 2018 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews
Durango GT
I read reviews and watched videos of test drives for months. I narrowed my top 2 choices to the Nissan Murano and the Dodge Durango. After owning the Murano for a year I was disappointed by visibility and leg room for the driver. The infotainment screen was also lame. I traded it in and bought a 2018 Durango GT. The Durango has 295 hp with the V6 compared to 260 on the Murano. The acceleration is similar due to the Durango heavier weight. The V6 actually provides good acceleration and I've seen numbers as low as 7.4 seconds for 0-60 compared to the R/T which is 6.8 seconds 0-60 from test results I've read, those numbers are both impressive but not much different. Whoever rates the Durango less than 4 stars overall obviously has no clue. I've driven many SUV's and I'll tell you I was skeptical of Dodge. Now I am a huge Dodge fan. I love the spacious interior and comfy seats with 4 way adjustable lumbar support. I love the touch screen, it's 8.4 inches of stunning beauty and functionality and it's easy to use. I love the styling. The red stitching on the black leather. The magnesium paddle shifters. The grip on the leather wrapped steering wheel. Honestly the only criticisms I've seen
I can't believe I bought a Durango...
Our family needed a three row SUV. We tried to downsize to a wagon, but it didn't work. I was charged with all of the research and test driving, and I drove them all. Honda, Mazda, VW, Toyota, etc. Some were too small (Toyota), some offered horrible value (VW), some were too much like a mini-van (Honda). I was getting frustrated with my search. I tried a Ford Explorer and didn't like it at all. I was flummoxed. I had read good things about the 2018 Durango, but I have NEVER been an FCA fan, and swore I would never buy one. Then...I test drove the Durango GT. Just wow. Solid, big, handled well, and quiet as a mouse inside. I did some more research. It rides on a relative of the GL/ML platform from when Daimler Benz owned part of Chrysler (so does the Grand Cherokee). The 8-speed automatic is sourced from ASIN, the same place that BMW and other high-end manufacturers get their trannys. The handling is excellent, primarily due to the perfect 50/50 weight distribution, and the rear-wheel bias (its a RWD car when it doesn't need the traction). The Durango is so air-tight that you really need to give the door a good slam, otherwise the air pressure prevents the door from closing. I thought the Beats audio system was terrible, but like many good speakers (I am an audiophile) the system needed to break in, and stretch the speakers a bit. I think it sounds very good now (not Levinson good, but certainly better than any Bose system). If you have been skeptical of the FCA brand in the past (let's face it there's plenty of reason to be) , but you need a good sized SUV, you HAVE to drive the Durango. It won't disappoint.
Excellent vehicle
The Durango hands down is superb I’ve always had a suburban but this vehicle is the best.With all the immenities I got a new suburban would have been well over 2x the price I paid. If this vehicle had Jeep label they wouldn’t be able to keep them on the lot.Dodge has really got a keeper I absolutely love mine.Dodge Durango Gt 6 cylinder,leather,moon roof has it all for under $40;000.
Radio does not work
The radio has not worked since delivery. Dealership says there are no radios available to replace with. After having talked to many different dealerships about the problem, i was informed the original manufacturer of the radio had its contract cancelled and now Dodge is unable to replace the radios in any of the 2018 Durangos. Nice new Durango that has a faulty radio. Radio controls front and rear climate, all Blue tooth capabilities and safety features.
Finally a well thought out American SUV
I've been thinking about gravitating back to an American built vehicle for some time now and finally found a well built technological up to date vehicle with my recent purchase of my 2018 Durango Citadel. The fit and finish is excellent, seat comfort is 5 star, ride is amazingly quiet and the technology equipped surpasses the Asian market. The V6 is unbelievably quiet smooth with excellent power and reasonable gas mileage. The 8 speed transmission shifts incredibly smooth with hardly a notice of shifting. I have found my Citadel to be very reliable comfortable and good looking, love the vice white paint job. The 8.4 Navigation screen and functionality is the best on the market its fast clear and precise. If I have any gripes it would be these two. (1st) I dislike the start/stop function (very annoying) at least you can disable it at start up. (2nd) A minor gripe but a gripe never the less you have to press the Navigation icon then view map icon each time you start the vehicle if you want to view the map... This vehicle is definitely a road trip SUV it love's the highway gobbles up the miles in total comfort and affords you with an excellent view of you surroundings. In the city it handles the roads like a much smaller vehicle than it actually is. It's certainly a win / win for handling. It rides and handles like a more expensive vehicle than it actually is. If you are on the fence about which SUV to buy you would be doing yourself a injustice if you did not give the Durango a try... Now 20 months later and 22,000 miles my Durango continues to impress. No issues whatsoever 26 mpg highway and combination averaging 21.5 mpg. I must say I had I am impressed beyond belief how rock solid reliable the SUV has been. I just want to repeat a statement from my first review over a year and a half ago the Durango is a perfect road trip vehicle gobbling up the miles effortlessly with superior comfort... I hope they don't make to many changes in the future because they seemed to have nailed it with the 2018 Durango Citadel.
