Used 2018 Dodge Durango SRT Consumer Reviews

Hemi Van Kim S , 12/10/2017 SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Great car if you know what you are getting into. Engine is loud and thirsty, but is part of having a super fast tow and family vehicle that is faster than my Porsche in a straight line. We checked every luxury and tech box. After a few initial set up gremlins, things have been going fine Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Dad Jason , 01/02/2019 SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Get the extended warranty I'm at 10000 miles now and some small glitches.. windshield wipers wouldn't turn on had to restart the vehicle . AC wouldn't turn on had to restart the vehicle . The steering wheel on the driver seat wouldn't go back to drivers position had to restart the vehicle ... but other than that it is what it is Thirsty fun car to get your groceries in !! Performance

Daily driver/Road trips perfect Louie , 07/20/2019 SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Best 3 row SUV thirsty , thirsty I average 11.5 in city and 18 hwy but worth it so far 20,000 miles and 0 issues Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best suv Dodge for life , 05/20/2018 SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 2 of 7 people found this review helpful Don't really like the price,but it's worth it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort