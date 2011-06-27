  1. Home
Used 2018 Dodge Durango SRT Consumer Reviews

Hemi Van

Kim S, 12/10/2017
SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
Great car if you know what you are getting into. Engine is loud and thirsty, but is part of having a super fast tow and family vehicle that is faster than my Porsche in a straight line. We checked every luxury and tech box. After a few initial set up gremlins, things have been going fine

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Dad

Jason, 01/02/2019
SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
Get the extended warranty I’m at 10000 miles now and some small glitches.. windshield wipers wouldn’t turn on had to restart the vehicle . AC wouldn’t turn on had to restart the vehicle . The steering wheel on the driver seat wouldn’t go back to drivers position had to restart the vehicle ... but other than that it is what it is Thirsty fun car to get your groceries in !!

Performance
Daily driver/Road trips perfect

Louie, 07/20/2019
SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
Best 3 row SUV thirsty , thirsty I average 11.5 in city and 18 hwy but worth it so far 20,000 miles and 0 issues

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best suv

Dodge for life, 05/20/2018
SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
Don’t really like the price,but it’s worth it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Beats? Upgrade?

Butch, 12/14/2017
SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
Beats being the upgrade in THIS vehicle? Disgusting ! $76000 ? Would have probably have bought it if it had the Harmon Kardon. Bought a Hellcat with Harmon Kardon at another Dealer, sight unseen ! Very Happy !

Performance
Comfort
