Used 2018 Dodge Durango SRT Consumer Reviews
Hemi Van
Great car if you know what you are getting into. Engine is loud and thirsty, but is part of having a super fast tow and family vehicle that is faster than my Porsche in a straight line. We checked every luxury and tech box. After a few initial set up gremlins, things have been going fine
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Dad
Get the extended warranty I’m at 10000 miles now and some small glitches.. windshield wipers wouldn’t turn on had to restart the vehicle . AC wouldn’t turn on had to restart the vehicle . The steering wheel on the driver seat wouldn’t go back to drivers position had to restart the vehicle ... but other than that it is what it is Thirsty fun car to get your groceries in !!
- Performance
Daily driver/Road trips perfect
Best 3 row SUV thirsty , thirsty I average 11.5 in city and 18 hwy but worth it so far 20,000 miles and 0 issues
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best suv
Don’t really like the price,but it’s worth it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Beats? Upgrade?
Beats being the upgrade in THIS vehicle? Disgusting ! $76000 ? Would have probably have bought it if it had the Harmon Kardon. Bought a Hellcat with Harmon Kardon at another Dealer, sight unseen ! Very Happy !
- Performance
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Durango
Related Used 2018 Dodge Durango SRT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner