Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra Spectra5 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$2,276
|$2,709
|Clean
|$1,328
|$2,057
|$2,450
|Average
|$1,037
|$1,619
|$1,933
|Rough
|$746
|$1,182
|$1,416
Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra Spectra5 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,493
|$2,358
|$2,825
|Clean
|$1,345
|$2,131
|$2,555
|Average
|$1,050
|$1,678
|$2,016
|Rough
|$755
|$1,224
|$1,476
Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,557
|$2,506
|$3,018
|Clean
|$1,403
|$2,265
|$2,730
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,783
|$2,154
|Rough
|$788
|$1,301
|$1,578
Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$2,155
|$2,576
|Clean
|$1,239
|$1,947
|$2,330
|Average
|$967
|$1,533
|$1,838
|Rough
|$696
|$1,118
|$1,346
Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,487
|$2,314
|$2,760
|Clean
|$1,340
|$2,091
|$2,497
|Average
|$1,046
|$1,646
|$1,970
|Rough
|$752
|$1,201
|$1,443
Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,194
|$1,902
|$2,283
|Clean
|$1,076
|$1,719
|$2,065
|Average
|$840
|$1,353
|$1,629
|Rough
|$604
|$987
|$1,193
Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,416
|$2,267
|$2,725
|Clean
|$1,276
|$2,049
|$2,465
|Average
|$996
|$1,613
|$1,945
|Rough
|$716
|$1,177
|$1,424