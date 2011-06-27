  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra Spectra5 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,474$2,276$2,709
Clean$1,328$2,057$2,450
Average$1,037$1,619$1,933
Rough$746$1,182$1,416
Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra Spectra5 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,493$2,358$2,825
Clean$1,345$2,131$2,555
Average$1,050$1,678$2,016
Rough$755$1,224$1,476
Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,557$2,506$3,018
Clean$1,403$2,265$2,730
Average$1,095$1,783$2,154
Rough$788$1,301$1,578
Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,374$2,155$2,576
Clean$1,239$1,947$2,330
Average$967$1,533$1,838
Rough$696$1,118$1,346
Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,487$2,314$2,760
Clean$1,340$2,091$2,497
Average$1,046$1,646$1,970
Rough$752$1,201$1,443
Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,194$1,902$2,283
Clean$1,076$1,719$2,065
Average$840$1,353$1,629
Rough$604$987$1,193
Estimated values
2006 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,416$2,267$2,725
Clean$1,276$2,049$2,465
Average$996$1,613$1,945
Rough$716$1,177$1,424
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Kia Spectra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Kia Spectra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,076 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,719 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Spectra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Kia Spectra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,076 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,719 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Kia Spectra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Kia Spectra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,076 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,719 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Kia Spectra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Kia Spectra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Kia Spectra ranges from $604 to $2,283, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Kia Spectra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.