2014 Land Rover Range Rover Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,470$37,514$41,271
Clean$32,250$36,121$39,668
Average$29,811$33,335$36,462
Rough$27,372$30,549$33,256
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,508$38,704$42,602
Clean$33,250$37,267$40,947
Average$30,735$34,393$37,637
Rough$28,220$31,519$34,328
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,538$51,230$55,618
Clean$44,842$49,327$53,458
Average$41,450$45,523$49,137
Rough$38,058$41,719$44,816
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,734$61,569$64,336
Clean$56,593$59,283$61,837
Average$52,313$54,711$56,839
Rough$48,032$50,139$51,840
2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,058$32,993$36,634
Clean$28,000$31,768$35,211
Average$25,882$29,318$32,365
Rough$23,764$26,868$29,519
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,369$38,546$42,427
Clean$33,117$37,115$40,779
Average$30,612$34,253$37,482
Rough$28,107$31,390$34,186
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,046$45,771$49,273
Clean$40,514$44,071$47,359
Average$37,450$40,673$43,531
Rough$34,386$37,274$39,703
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,131$35,535$40,501
Clean$29,033$34,216$38,928
Average$26,837$31,577$35,781
Rough$24,641$28,938$32,635
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Ebony Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,902$37,440$39,850
Clean$33,631$36,050$38,302
Average$31,087$33,270$35,206
Rough$28,543$30,489$32,110
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,563$51,211$55,558
Clean$44,866$49,309$53,400
Average$41,472$45,506$49,084
Rough$38,079$41,703$44,767
2014 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,325$31,105$34,601
Clean$26,329$29,950$33,257
Average$24,338$27,640$30,569
Rough$22,347$25,330$27,880
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,289$65,316$70,056
Clean$58,092$62,891$67,335
Average$53,698$58,041$61,892
Rough$49,304$53,190$56,450
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,736$49,402$53,760
Clean$43,106$47,568$51,671
Average$39,846$43,899$47,495
Rough$36,585$40,230$43,318
2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,606$31,414$34,937
Clean$26,600$30,248$33,580
Average$24,588$27,915$30,866
Rough$22,576$25,582$28,152
2014 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,409$31,150$34,611
Clean$26,410$29,993$33,267
Average$24,412$27,680$30,578
Rough$22,415$25,367$27,889
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Land Rover Range Rover on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,329 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,950 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Land Rover Range Rover is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,329 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,950 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,329 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,950 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover ranges from $22,347 to $34,601, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.