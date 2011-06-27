Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,470
|$37,514
|$41,271
|Clean
|$32,250
|$36,121
|$39,668
|Average
|$29,811
|$33,335
|$36,462
|Rough
|$27,372
|$30,549
|$33,256
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,508
|$38,704
|$42,602
|Clean
|$33,250
|$37,267
|$40,947
|Average
|$30,735
|$34,393
|$37,637
|Rough
|$28,220
|$31,519
|$34,328
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,538
|$51,230
|$55,618
|Clean
|$44,842
|$49,327
|$53,458
|Average
|$41,450
|$45,523
|$49,137
|Rough
|$38,058
|$41,719
|$44,816
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,734
|$61,569
|$64,336
|Clean
|$56,593
|$59,283
|$61,837
|Average
|$52,313
|$54,711
|$56,839
|Rough
|$48,032
|$50,139
|$51,840
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,058
|$32,993
|$36,634
|Clean
|$28,000
|$31,768
|$35,211
|Average
|$25,882
|$29,318
|$32,365
|Rough
|$23,764
|$26,868
|$29,519
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,369
|$38,546
|$42,427
|Clean
|$33,117
|$37,115
|$40,779
|Average
|$30,612
|$34,253
|$37,482
|Rough
|$28,107
|$31,390
|$34,186
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,046
|$45,771
|$49,273
|Clean
|$40,514
|$44,071
|$47,359
|Average
|$37,450
|$40,673
|$43,531
|Rough
|$34,386
|$37,274
|$39,703
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,131
|$35,535
|$40,501
|Clean
|$29,033
|$34,216
|$38,928
|Average
|$26,837
|$31,577
|$35,781
|Rough
|$24,641
|$28,938
|$32,635
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Ebony Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,902
|$37,440
|$39,850
|Clean
|$33,631
|$36,050
|$38,302
|Average
|$31,087
|$33,270
|$35,206
|Rough
|$28,543
|$30,489
|$32,110
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,563
|$51,211
|$55,558
|Clean
|$44,866
|$49,309
|$53,400
|Average
|$41,472
|$45,506
|$49,084
|Rough
|$38,079
|$41,703
|$44,767
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,325
|$31,105
|$34,601
|Clean
|$26,329
|$29,950
|$33,257
|Average
|$24,338
|$27,640
|$30,569
|Rough
|$22,347
|$25,330
|$27,880
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,289
|$65,316
|$70,056
|Clean
|$58,092
|$62,891
|$67,335
|Average
|$53,698
|$58,041
|$61,892
|Rough
|$49,304
|$53,190
|$56,450
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,736
|$49,402
|$53,760
|Clean
|$43,106
|$47,568
|$51,671
|Average
|$39,846
|$43,899
|$47,495
|Rough
|$36,585
|$40,230
|$43,318
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,606
|$31,414
|$34,937
|Clean
|$26,600
|$30,248
|$33,580
|Average
|$24,588
|$27,915
|$30,866
|Rough
|$22,576
|$25,582
|$28,152
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,409
|$31,150
|$34,611
|Clean
|$26,410
|$29,993
|$33,267
|Average
|$24,412
|$27,680
|$30,578
|Rough
|$22,415
|$25,367
|$27,889