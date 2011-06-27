Estimated values
2004 Land Rover Discovery SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,714
|$2,441
|$2,827
|Clean
|$1,577
|$2,244
|$2,601
|Average
|$1,304
|$1,852
|$2,148
|Rough
|$1,030
|$1,460
|$1,695
Estimated values
2004 Land Rover Discovery HSE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,880
|$2,677
|$3,103
|Clean
|$1,730
|$2,462
|$2,854
|Average
|$1,430
|$2,032
|$2,357
|Rough
|$1,130
|$1,601
|$1,860
Estimated values
2004 Land Rover Discovery S 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,716
|$2,299
|$2,610
|Clean
|$1,580
|$2,115
|$2,401
|Average
|$1,306
|$1,745
|$1,983
|Rough
|$1,032
|$1,375
|$1,564