Used 2006 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
'06 V8 Has 92k No Rattles or Squeaks
I bought this truck used with 88k about 6 months ago. I did replace a front wheel bearing, but otherwise this truck performs like a champ! It has the smaller V8 and 6sp manual, a great combo for having fun and hauling a utility trailer. MPG is right a t 20 on the highway and 16-17 in the city. For an engine nearing 100k, that's right on the EPA mark. Interior is a bit bland, but everything is easy to read and easy to use. Power windows! Heated mirrors! I think those are my only options. The 4x4 system is older but highly effective. Braking is very adequate, very little fade even with rear drums and front discs. For 10g's, this was a really good buy.
Great Full Size Alternative
I bought this truck to downsize from an '03 1500 4x4 and have really not looked back. The gas mileage is so much better and that saves a lot of money. The only real difference is the bed space, but I rarely used all 8 ft. of my old bed anyway. The Dakota is very nimble, easy to park, and extremely quiet on the highway. I would recommend this truck to anyone that occasionaly needs a truck for hauling, but still needs comfort, economy, agility for everyday use. Probably not the best choice for the hardcore rancher with 12,000lbs. to pull, but a great choice for the active weekender. I am very happy with my purchase!
2006 dodge doakta st
I have 189,000 on my truck, it's an ok truck over all, the tranny went at 170,000 and the pcm went at 180,000 other than that it's an ok truck. It has the v6 3.7l And lacks power, exspcally when going up hills, it's good for long drives due to the comfort, rides like a car, overall it's a good truck.
impressive mpg
i dont know why other people are complaining this truck has a v8 4x4 add acts like it... it has a lot better mpg than my 2000 ranger 4x4 3.o v6 (never got above 18 mpg) dakota never gets below 19.3 mpg v8 highway.... its a truck you will never get 30 mpg so stop complaining it has excellent gas mileage for a truck...
Great truck
Traded in a Kia Rio for this wonderful truck. It has a very quiet ride and is very roomy. The interior is nice with some composite graphite on the dash and white tach with bold black letters. The lights glow blue on dash at night. The overall look of this truck is very nice. Dodge has one my family over.
