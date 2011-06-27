Used 1993 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
My first vehicle, wish it could be my last
My grandpa had this truck for I don't know how many years before me, and would still have it but he couldn't handle the clutch anymore for the arthritis in his knees. I bought it from him for $500 at 117k mi in 2007 as a poor 19 year old, and now in 2016 just about to roll over 200k I still can't imagine myself driving anything else. I do believe it will rust out from under me before that engine quits, Colorado's long salty-road winters are eating it alive. In 2010 I drove it cross country from North Carolina when I moved to Denver almost nonstop no issues, completely loaded down with everything I owned in the back. I swear it runs better loaded down than empty! I camp a lot and it hauls about 1000 lbs of gear in the bed up to over 9000 ft, steepest grade encountered is 15% and it doesn't break a sweat. It's just a 3.9L V6 5 spd manual but I get 19.5 mpg highway and 15-16 city. Hauling in the mountains it still gets 18! I don't really go offroading, just gravel and dirt roads, but even being only RWD, with my nice Michelin tires it handles snow around town no problem up to 16" deep. The interior is far from luxurious, but it doesn't mind getting dusty muddy salty snowy cleanup is easy. Electrical sucks, I have replaced every sensor it has and its now time for 2nd stereo replacement, but mechanically only major replacements are the clutch at around 150k, fuel pump a year or two later, the water pump and thermostat 4x but all under warranty, and just recently the radiator (with 4th water pump). Even with one rear fender almost totally rusted away, and the hood and roof not matching the rest of the green truck (rustoleum gray, to combat rust of course) I have had several people try to buy it from me for as much as $3k. KBB is under $250 LOL. Even bringing it in for oil changes the mechanics try to buy it because there's so much room to work under the hood. But I just can't part with it. It's too good a truck and I'll never trade it because it deserves better than to be scrapped. LOVE THIS TRUCK
best dakota ever
My dad got the truck with 300 miles in 92, he gave it to me in 08, great truck, awesome to drive, its smooth n its a v8 and it's a Dodge it cant get any better than that, I got a dual exhaust, with a cherry bomb extreme sounds awesome
dons' dakota
I've had dakota all up and down the west coast. On the road and off. I have "c" class 6ply all-seasons on factory mags. Other than a glass "Century" canopy,bed liner,$900.00 Aspen Stereo, my baby is factory stock. Maybe 2000 miles of my driving has been off road. I love to camp, hike and fish. Especially fly. I've never been stuck. I've never broken down. I've plowed through snow deep enough I couldn't open my door to get out.
220,000 mi AC still works and still running
The engine and transmission were never worked on. The AC still worked. I bought it from a friend when it had 190,000 miles on it. I kept it for 10 years. I was the third owner I think. He had it for several years. The only issues he had was fuel pump and catalytic converter after 175,000 miles. Around 200,000 the gas gauge quit and I had to replace the water pump which was the original. Also the rear wheel cylinders were replace about the same time. Otherwise it was only maintenance. Oh yes, the overdrive quit working at some point late in its life. I believe it was either the solenoid or the overdrive switch. I only used it around town with few trips on the highway so being sort of lazy I never got serious about tracking down the problem. I sold it to Car Max recently as I was going to order a new Ram 2500.
Short life
Purchased my 1993 Dodge Dakota new. Because my old truck had a trailer hitch with electrical plug and the new Dakota already had a trailer hitch, the dealer installed a plug for my trailer lights. After just 4 months and 2600 miles, my wife was driving the truck to town when the truck quit. She got out and went to the nearest house to call me at work and when she was returning to the truck, the cab of the truck was in flames. The woman in the house where my wife called me, saw the fire and called 911. By the time I arrived, the firemen had put out the fire and the tow truck from our dealer was there to take the truck to the dealership. I went to the dealership and explained the situation to the dealer. He explained that the regional manager would have to make the call about the truck being covered by warranty. A week later, I was at the dealership with the dealership owner and the regional manager for the evaluation. The regional manager made one trip around the truck, noting that only the cab had burned and there was only smoke damage to the very front of the bed. He stopped at the back of the truck, asked me who installed the electrical trailer plug. The dealer stated that one of their qualified technicians installed the plug. The regional manager then opened his copy of the truck owners manual to a marked page that stated that any modifications to the vehicle electrical system voids the warranty. The dealer told the regional manager that because his qualified technician installed the plug and that there was no fire damage at the back of the truck bed, the truck should be covered by the manufacturer warranty. The regional manager just pointed to the page of the truck owners manual and said it was not covered by warranty because the modification was done after the truck left the factory. After the heated argument between the dealership owner and regional manager, the regional manager just held his had up and said the conversation was over, the truck would not be covered by warranty and drove off. The dealer then turned to me and apologized for the truck not being covered by warranty, and that he felt personally responsible for the truck not being covered by warranty. He said that he would offer me a new truck from off his lot at no cost to me. Because this was a Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep dealership, I explained that due to the poor support from Dodge, I would prefer the have a new Chevrolet Silverado truck and that I would be willing to pay for the price difference. The dealer gave me the Chevy truck (with trailer hitch and wiring already installed) for free with full warranty coverage. Needless to say that has my only dealership ever since.
