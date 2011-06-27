Used 2016 Dodge Charger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Charger Sedan
SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,005*
Total Cash Price
$27,664
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$37,799*
Total Cash Price
$21,783
SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,005*
Total Cash Price
$27,664
R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,579*
Total Cash Price
$23,961
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,311*
Total Cash Price
$22,654
SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,297*
Total Cash Price
$30,714
SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,565*
Total Cash Price
$32,021
R/T Road and Track 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,053*
Total Cash Price
$31,150
SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,579*
Total Cash Price
$23,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Charger Sedan SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$2,601
|$639
|$1,203
|$235
|$3,139
|$7,817
|Repairs
|$550
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$1,012
|$3,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,707
|Financing
|$1,487
|$1,198
|$885
|$554
|$201
|$4,324
|Depreciation
|$5,777
|$2,812
|$2,475
|$2,193
|$1,969
|$15,226
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,762
|$8,272
|$8,378
|$7,013
|$9,580
|$48,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Charger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$861
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$4,571
|Maintenance
|$2,048
|$503
|$947
|$185
|$2,472
|$6,155
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,180
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,344
|Financing
|$1,171
|$943
|$697
|$436
|$158
|$3,405
|Depreciation
|$4,549
|$2,214
|$1,949
|$1,727
|$1,550
|$11,989
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,624
|$6,513
|$6,597
|$5,522
|$7,543
|$37,799
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Charger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$2,601
|$639
|$1,203
|$235
|$3,139
|$7,817
|Repairs
|$550
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$1,012
|$3,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,707
|Financing
|$1,487
|$1,198
|$885
|$554
|$201
|$4,324
|Depreciation
|$5,777
|$2,812
|$2,475
|$2,193
|$1,969
|$15,226
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,762
|$8,272
|$8,378
|$7,013
|$9,580
|$48,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Charger Sedan R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,028
|Maintenance
|$2,253
|$553
|$1,042
|$204
|$2,719
|$6,771
|Repairs
|$476
|$551
|$642
|$750
|$877
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,298
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,478
|Financing
|$1,288
|$1,037
|$767
|$480
|$174
|$3,746
|Depreciation
|$5,004
|$2,435
|$2,144
|$1,900
|$1,705
|$13,188
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,786
|$7,164
|$7,257
|$6,074
|$8,297
|$41,579
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Charger Sedan R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,754
|Maintenance
|$2,130
|$523
|$985
|$192
|$2,571
|$6,401
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,227
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,398
|Financing
|$1,218
|$981
|$725
|$453
|$164
|$3,541
|Depreciation
|$4,731
|$2,303
|$2,027
|$1,796
|$1,612
|$12,469
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,089
|$6,774
|$6,861
|$5,743
|$7,845
|$39,311
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Charger Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$6,445
|Maintenance
|$2,888
|$709
|$1,335
|$261
|$3,486
|$8,679
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,664
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,895
|Financing
|$1,651
|$1,330
|$983
|$615
|$223
|$4,801
|Depreciation
|$6,414
|$3,122
|$2,748
|$2,435
|$2,186
|$16,904
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,390
|$9,183
|$9,302
|$7,786
|$10,636
|$53,297
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Charger Sedan SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$6,719
|Maintenance
|$3,011
|$739
|$1,392
|$272
|$3,634
|$9,048
|Repairs
|$637
|$736
|$858
|$1,003
|$1,172
|$4,406
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,735
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,976
|Financing
|$1,721
|$1,386
|$1,025
|$641
|$232
|$5,005
|Depreciation
|$6,687
|$3,255
|$2,865
|$2,539
|$2,279
|$17,624
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$10,787
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,087
|$9,574
|$9,698
|$8,117
|$11,088
|$55,565
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Charger Sedan R/T Road and Track 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$1,346
|$1,386
|$6,537
|Maintenance
|$2,929
|$719
|$1,354
|$265
|$3,535
|$8,802
|Repairs
|$619
|$716
|$835
|$975
|$1,140
|$4,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,687
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,922
|Financing
|$1,675
|$1,348
|$997
|$623
|$226
|$4,869
|Depreciation
|$6,505
|$3,166
|$2,787
|$2,470
|$2,217
|$17,144
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,225
|$10,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,622
|$9,314
|$9,434
|$7,896
|$10,786
|$54,053
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Charger Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,028
|Maintenance
|$2,253
|$553
|$1,042
|$204
|$2,719
|$6,771
|Repairs
|$476
|$551
|$642
|$750
|$877
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,298
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,478
|Financing
|$1,288
|$1,037
|$767
|$480
|$174
|$3,746
|Depreciation
|$5,004
|$2,435
|$2,144
|$1,900
|$1,705
|$13,188
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,786
|$7,164
|$7,257
|$6,074
|$8,297
|$41,579
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Charger
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Dodge Charger in Virginia is:not available
