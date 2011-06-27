Used 2015 Dodge Charger SRT 392 Consumer Reviews
Second SRT8 - Great Cars!
Traded a 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT392 for this one. Actually wanted this car back then, but bought the Challenger based on a good deal. I'm not a family guy, but I prefer sedans for their short doors and all around practicality. ** The Car: 2015 Dodge Charger SRT392, 8 Spd Auto, pitch black, fully optioned except for sun roof. ** What attracted me to this car: I'm a car enthusiast, so I follow car reviews on YouTube continually. I love the power and torque of the 392 and was interested in the Hellcat models as well if the price was right. The reviews on this car convinced me that it was a major leap forward from the 2012 I owned, but the price gouging on the Hellcats (Shame on you Dodge dealers nationwide! You will come to regret this!) convinced me that they were not feasible. ** Major Selling Points: Upgraded electronics interface and SRT's tires/wheels/brakes package, which are essentially identical between the 392 and Hellcat. ** Most Surprising Aspects: Overall fit and finish, luxuriousness of the interior, and attention to detail. The interior now feels like an upscale European car in every way, the pitch black paint job is absolutely blinding in full sunlight, the new front end styling is stunning from every angle, and the center stack electronic interface is by far the most useful and attractive I've ever seen. ** Little things I love already: The Harmon Kardon 19 speaker stereo subwoofer and amp, which had been previously hidden in the spare tire well of the trunk (and still is on Challenger models), has been relocated to parts unknown under the rear seat, freeing up the trunk sub-space for a foam storage unit that's perfect for holding car cleaning supplies and the like so that they don't slide around in the trunk. Also, both the floor mats and a quite useful mesh trunk "cargo hammock" are included gratis. The little things make a BIG difference! Thanks for noticing Dodge! ** Most surprising thing so far: Gas mileage. MUCH better than my 2012 SRT Challenger so far! I chalk most of that up to the Sachs ZF-8 Speed auto trans, which is almost worth the price of ownership alone. ** Recommendation: I think the SRT392 far better value, not only for the money, but overall as compared to the Hellcat. Anyone thinking they're going to be shortchanged in the power department will be pleasantly surprised, as the 392's power band is so much better matched to the overall vehicle that it's nearly as fast as the Hellcat, especially in the normal driving conditions most drivers will experience. ** One minor quibble after 2000 miles: the front collision warning and active braking system is of questionable value at this point in it's design progression, as it's a bit like having your overly-protective mother riding shotgun with a brake pedal of her own. Just WAY to sensitive, and although it might well save you from an inadvertent front end collision, it's probably even more likely to cause a rear end collision when the guy behind you gets surprised by your sudden abrupt braking maneuver. I've had a couple near misses already, so I drive with the system OFF all the time now. The switch will hold its setting, so you can turn it off once and not have to worry about it every time you get it, but still. Unless you're a VERY conservative driver (not likely in this car), I think the system's an overall liability and would not recommend it's use under any conditions. 1 Year Update: Approximately 6K miles so far. The car is still still stunning in it's good looks (!!!), impeccably reliable even at 7200' altitude and risk of snow approximately 5 months of the year, and most impressive in its performance. I use it mostly for local in town driving, so accordingly, it gets pretty dismal gas mileage, especially when I put my foot into it, which is fairly often. Even so, mileage is usually between 12-15 MPG for strictly in town driving. When I take it on the road to Santa Fe or Albuquerque I can easily average 23-25 MPG. Quite acceptable in my book. Likewise the Pirelli P-Zero Summer tires are probably 50-60% spent already, even with a front-cross, rear forward rotation at 5K. Those who are familiar with muscle cars and summer tires already know this is fairly typical. All in all, my main "gripe" with the car thus far is the fact that massive 15.4" Brembos up front shed COPIOUS amounts of brake dust all over those beautiful 20 x 9.5" forged wheels. Once again, this simply goes with the territory, so it's no big deal at all; but if you're a fanatical detailer as I am, it'll definitely keep you busy on the weekends. So, the critical question; would I buy it again and do I have any regrets? Although I wanted in the worst way to be able to afford a Hellcat when I bought this car, I realized then and STILL appreciate now that the SRT392 was by far the better all around value and a TRULY GREAT performance car in its own right.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Brand New Dodge Charge went up in flames
Park my car, went to have lunch, when I heard a customer say: There's a car on fire. Turns out It was mine. I can see through the window of the restaurant white smoke, then flames. I ran to try to salvage my belongings but it was to late. When the fire was turned off my fire department there was nothing left of my brand new Dodge Charger. This car was my second Charger I've purchased. It's an amazing car. I took care of it like it was my baby. Having it details monthly and serviced accordingly with the dealer. What happened, we still don't know. Why? I'm just grateful that I, or my children where not in the car when this happened. Not to mentioned that I parked it in my garage all the time with just a few feet away from my living room. It could have been worst. What happens next? Will this be covered under warranty? Not even a year old.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this car
Make sure they sell you the right trim
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Charger
Related Used 2015 Dodge Charger SRT 392 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner