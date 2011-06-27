Used 2014 Dodge Charger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Charger Sedan
V6 Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,111*
Total Cash Price
$23,401
SRT8 Superbee 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$48,111*
Total Cash Price
$23,401
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$37,883*
Total Cash Price
$18,426
SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$41,671*
Total Cash Price
$20,269
SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,398*
Total Cash Price
$19,163
R/T 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$53,415*
Total Cash Price
$25,981
SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$55,688*
Total Cash Price
$27,086
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,173*
Total Cash Price
$26,349
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Charger Sedan V6 Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$1,242
|$5,860
|Maintenance
|$1,113
|$208
|$5,109
|$411
|$1,624
|$8,466
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,283
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,516
|Financing
|$1,259
|$1,012
|$749
|$469
|$169
|$3,658
|Depreciation
|$5,413
|$2,348
|$2,068
|$1,833
|$1,645
|$13,306
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,875
|$7,625
|$12,196
|$7,216
|$8,199
|$48,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Charger Sedan R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$4,614
|Maintenance
|$876
|$164
|$4,023
|$324
|$1,279
|$6,666
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,010
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,194
|Financing
|$991
|$797
|$590
|$369
|$133
|$2,880
|Depreciation
|$4,262
|$1,849
|$1,628
|$1,443
|$1,295
|$10,477
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,138
|$6,004
|$9,603
|$5,682
|$6,456
|$37,883
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Charger Sedan SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$5,075
|Maintenance
|$964
|$180
|$4,425
|$356
|$1,407
|$7,333
|Repairs
|$503
|$583
|$681
|$794
|$926
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,111
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,313
|Financing
|$1,090
|$877
|$649
|$406
|$146
|$3,168
|Depreciation
|$4,688
|$2,034
|$1,791
|$1,587
|$1,425
|$11,525
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,152
|$6,604
|$10,563
|$6,250
|$7,102
|$41,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Charger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$911
|$171
|$4,184
|$337
|$1,330
|$6,933
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,050
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,242
|Financing
|$1,031
|$829
|$614
|$384
|$138
|$2,995
|Depreciation
|$4,432
|$1,923
|$1,693
|$1,501
|$1,347
|$10,896
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,544
|$6,244
|$9,987
|$5,909
|$6,714
|$39,398
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Charger Sedan R/T 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$6,506
|Maintenance
|$1,235
|$231
|$5,672
|$457
|$1,803
|$9,399
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,424
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,684
|Financing
|$1,397
|$1,124
|$832
|$520
|$188
|$4,061
|Depreciation
|$6,009
|$2,607
|$2,295
|$2,035
|$1,826
|$14,773
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,295
|$8,466
|$13,540
|$8,012
|$9,103
|$53,415
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Charger Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,277
|$1,316
|$1,355
|$1,397
|$1,438
|$6,783
|Maintenance
|$1,288
|$241
|$5,914
|$476
|$1,880
|$9,799
|Repairs
|$672
|$779
|$910
|$1,061
|$1,238
|$4,660
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,485
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,755
|Financing
|$1,457
|$1,172
|$867
|$542
|$196
|$4,234
|Depreciation
|$6,265
|$2,718
|$2,393
|$2,121
|$1,904
|$15,401
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$2,609
|$2,687
|$2,768
|$13,057
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,903
|$8,826
|$14,116
|$8,353
|$9,490
|$55,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Charger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$1,359
|$1,399
|$6,598
|Maintenance
|$1,253
|$235
|$5,753
|$463
|$1,829
|$9,532
|Repairs
|$654
|$758
|$885
|$1,032
|$1,204
|$4,533
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,444
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,707
|Financing
|$1,417
|$1,140
|$844
|$528
|$190
|$4,118
|Depreciation
|$6,095
|$2,644
|$2,328
|$2,063
|$1,852
|$14,982
|Fuel
|$2,392
|$2,464
|$2,538
|$2,614
|$2,693
|$12,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,497
|$8,586
|$13,732
|$8,125
|$9,232
|$54,173
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Dodge Charger in Virginia is:not available
