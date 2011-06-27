  1. Home
Used 2012 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2012 Charger SE

hmnijj, 03/17/2012
Even though I have the base model Charger, I am still very happy with it. I can't think of anything negative about the car. It has GREAT handling for a car of that size and it's 292hp motor has enough power for me. The price is also very cheap compared to other cars that don't even measure up to the Charger. I love how the base model comes with all the features it does. The 4.2" touch screen is great and it also has a lot of controls on the steering wheel. I also like the computer it has; it gives you a lot of information about the vehicle. All in all I love the car.

This is the SE, with the 8 speed option

ggale, 06/16/2012
Match the 3.6 l with the 8 speed ZF transmission and the result is great. I would imagine some don't like the idea of an 8 speed. Let me tell you, it is fantastic. Shifts are fast, hardly noticeable, and the performance is just great. Very fast, Very economical. I am a lead foot, yet the average mpg (city mostly) is just over 22mpg. I have managed over 32mpg consistantly at 70mph. Yet the power available is unbelieveable. The electronic shifter is the most complained about item. Takes one day to get use to, and not really all that different from a mechanical shifter. Drives like a much smaller car. Chrysler Corp. has obviously been listening to real drivers suggestions.

2012 SXT BLACKTOP PKG

blacktop1, 03/09/2012
Let me tell you first off that the look of this car really got me. I love the aggressive look of the car. The blacktop package adds 20" black rims, a blacked out front grill, an upgraded sound system (alpine speakers on mines), paddle shifters and a sport tuned suspension. This makes the car really stand out from the rest of the chargers on the road w/o having to do anything but spend the extra $1495. The interior is just beautiful. Large comfortable leather seats and all the bells and whistles you can think of and more. I mean really...cooled/heated cup holders??? The uconnect screen with navi and backup cam are almost too distracting

Not your grandfather's Dodge!

2_skoops, 04/23/2012
I was in the market for the Charger SRT8. I had arranged a test drive of an SRT8 at a local dealer only to find out that someone had put a deposit on it. The sales person told me that he had an idea  How about an R/T with the Road and Track package. Well, I was there anyway so  OK. First are the looks. In the Road & Track trim the grill is flat black w/ the heritage R/T badge in red. The rims are 20 retro chrome fitted with 245/45-20 Goodyear F1 Super Car tires. Inside there is an 8.4 inch infotainment system. It integrates with the iPod/Phone through the Bluetooth or USB interface. The usual GPS, Sirius, CD/MP3, AM/FM that you would expect from a full sized sedan. 10 Alpine speakers, w/ Sub powered by a 550 watt amp. The ride is very quiet and smooth.

This is One Amazing and Surprizing Car

rdjsw, 06/22/2012
In my middle 50's and have purchased or leased new cars every 3 to 5 years for most of my life. This is the smoothest, quietest, most comfortable car I've ever owned. I purchased the SXT V6 with the 8-Speed and Rallye Plus package. Even with the 20" rims the car rides great on all be the roughest roads. No unwanted noises get in or are in (rattles, squeaks) this extremely quiet interior. The U-connect is wonderful and for a 4000lbs car this thing moves and handles great. Cannot say enought about the attention to detail inside and out and the overall outstanding build quality. Have been a Mopar lover since High School but have not owned "American" since the late 80's. Great Job!

