Used 2010 Dodge Charger SRT8 Consumer Reviews
Awesome Ride!
Only just got it a few days ago so I'll have to come back and give an update after I've spent some real time with her but so far it's the best car I've owned so far. More power than I even know what to do with, excellent handling for a rear wheel drive car and a very comfortable and well designed interior. The MPG of course is atrocious but it'll probably get better when I stop gunning it just for fun, and anyone looking at this variant knows what they are getting into with that. It's great b/c it has tons of room for the family so you can get everyone comfortable to where they are going...really fast!
Beware of the oil change
I had a 2006 SRT 8 for 27 months. Nothing really to complain about, the power is awesome! Just be aware that if you lease, Chrysler makes you come to the dealership every 3,000 miles or 3 months (which ever occurs first) for an oil change. And this baby needs a lot of oil, I usually spent > $100.
