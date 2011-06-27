Used 2010 Dodge Charger SRT8 Consumer Reviews

luvinit! , 12/12/2009

Only just got it a few days ago so I'll have to come back and give an update after I've spent some real time with her but so far it's the best car I've owned so far. More power than I even know what to do with, excellent handling for a rear wheel drive car and a very comfortable and well designed interior. The MPG of course is atrocious but it'll probably get better when I stop gunning it just for fun, and anyone looking at this variant knows what they are getting into with that. It's great b/c it has tons of room for the family so you can get everyone comfortable to where they are going...really fast!