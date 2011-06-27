Used 2015 Dodge Challenger Coupe Consumer Reviews

Awesome for a V6, but terrible resale value Natalie Groeger , 10/09/2015 SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful UPDATE on 4.12.2016: I've had this car as my daily driver since 7.23.2015, so about 9 months by now. Bought it brand new back then and thought it was the best thing ever. As it's a V6 I've been driving to dealerships lately to weigh my options on upgrading to a V8. Since I'm mostly driven by the exhaust systems I've got my eyes on the newer 5.0 Mustang GT's. A Ford dealer did a quick appraisal of my garage-kept, trophy-winning Challenger and I must say I was quite disappointed with the rapid depreciation of the car. One thing's for sure, I won't be buying anymore sports cars in generic colors like black anymore. I'll be looking into something that holds its value longer such as a Roush/Boss, etc. This has been a great car, but when I'm upgrading to a V8 I don't want a Challenger R/T when you figure the engine displacement to power ratio compared to other brands. But as far as V6's go the Challenger is, hands down, the coolest of the bunch, so I can't say I regret my purchase. The power has been great, especially with the K&N cold air intake I installed within a month after buying it. That improved the motor sound considerably and has tamed the fuel consumption a good bit as well. Overall fuel consumption is good for a 4,000 lb. car, but I can already tell it's deteriorated slightly in the short amount of time I've owned her. I would say it may already be time for a fuel system flush, but seems too early to be necessary. I don't know if that's a Dodge thing or what, but our Fusion with 63,000 miles on it seems to be holding its average MPG quite well in comparison. I updated my rating on the comfort category simply due to me recently having issues with the wheel base(s) squeaking whenever I go over minor bumps like in a poorly constructed parking lot. When I took it into the dealership to have them investigate it they told me the most ridiculous statement I'd ever heard - "It's metal and plastic and it'll squeak when they rub together". Thank you, Sherlock, but of all the cars (which every car out there has metal rubbing against plastic at the wheels) I've driven none of them squeak over such small bumps, and I don't want to hear it happening on a car I've had for only 9 months. Then there was the issue with the transmission. I've adored and still do adore the ZF8HP 8-speed automatic from Germany. However, I never drive it in sport mode unless I'm using the paddle shifters as a manual due to this ongoing problem I've been having. In sport mode (without the paddle shifters) if you accelerate as though you would any day you're ready to get home from a 9 hour shift the transmission will start hunting for gears when it realizes you aren't necessarily driving Dukes of Hazzard style through the city. However, when it's hunting it will literally jolt the car back and forth so violently you'll feel as though you're being repeatedly rear-ended. I explained this to the, once again, oh-so-helpful Dodge dealer and they, once again, told me it was "normal". They must think I was born yesterday for me to believe that all cars do this in sport mode. All of the Mercedes I've driven, my brother's Mustang, and the plethora of rental/loaner cars I've driven in sport mode have never jolted like that in sport mode. I've just let them be as I'll, as stated, be trading it in toward another car in the next year and will simply use the paddle shifters anytime I decide to drive in sport mode. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not For Everybody But Ideal for Some! LarryKennedy , 10/14/2015 SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Supplemental review. Almost 30K miles on the car....no mechanical issues whatsoever. Still happy with my choice. I've never owned a car that made me happy to own/drive...puts a big smile on my face. No regrets about the 6 cylinder engine....doesn't have the "hemi" sound but still goes 0 to 60 in under six seconds with a satisfying engine roar. I've now owned the car 44 months...still very happy with my purchase. This car is a terrific GT car.....great for long highway cruises, so quiet and comfortable. No quality issues whatsoever...the UConnect system is terrific. Updated April 2017, owned car 25 months....still a blast to drive and look forward to motoring. Did some modifications, performance exhaust and lowering springs....great exhaust sound and better road holding now. Consistent 0-60 mph times of 5.5 seconds....no quality issues so far, everything works fine....best car I have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Blue Beauty Scott Beck , 02/05/2016 R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The Challenger is a throw-back, true to its origins (1970-71) and I bought this car as a nostalgic tribute to my youth. It has not disappointed. While the 400 lb/ft of torque and 375 horsepower do not make this the quickest car on the street (and certainly not the quickest model of Challenger), it does deliver. I can do 0 - 60 in 5.2 seconds and when you get up to about 4,000 rpm there is a boost that gives you a rush. Weighing a little over 4,000 pounds, this car is planted and is roomy - just like most of the old muscle cars and in stark contrast to the Mustang and Camaro. Rear visibility is limited and the blind spot monitors do help. Most helpful (and this would be true for virtually any car) is the rear-cross path detection sensors. When you need to back out of a parking spot and are surrounded by SUVs and trucks, these sensors really do let you know when something (including pedestrians) is coming. While entry into the back seat is a little difficult, there is room back there and it is quite comfortable. I have had three men in the back seat and they fit quite comfortably. The trunk could be a studio apartment in some urban areas. This is a great cruiser! In-town mileage is not particularly good (15 miles to the gallon) but on trips it will do quite well on highways. I averaged 25.2 mpg on a 600 mile round-trip where 90% of the miles were driven on interstate. And I wasn't going slow. My R/T has the Super Track Pak package and you can feel it in the suspension but also when you are taking curves and corners - for a large vehicle it does very well. Color is "Jazz Blue" - very dark and rich blue - beautiful. I plan on keeping this Challenger for the rest of my life (I am 61). Now up to 7,600 miles and it is still perfect, no rattles or pings, performs as well as it did at 2,500 miles and looks like I got it off the car lot last week! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car, Great value !!! brewmasterc , 06/28/2015 SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful What a nice car. Surpassed my expectations.Very comfortable and smooth.Love the interior.And the massive Uconnect system. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse