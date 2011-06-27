Used 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(90%)4(10%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
20 reviews
Red-Headed Head Turner with Attitude

James Green, 08/26/2015
SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.1L 8cyl 5A)
I bought a used 2010 SRT-8 Manual 6-speed from Carmax. I have always driven manual transmission cars, but my last car was a BMW 7 series automatic. Due to a unique window in our family cycle, this was the perfect time for a mid-life crisis. Managed to convince the wife about how practical a 2-door muscle car would be for our family with two young kids, ages 11 and 7. Due to several years of not driving a manual I was a little mainly concerned about two things with this car - 1. That it did not have a hand-brake, and 2. That it did not have parking sensors or camera and some reviewers had talked about blind spots. Well, lo and behold, within a few days of buying the car, I was very comfortable with this car. The automatic brake assist feature (which can be turned on or off in user settings) in this car is a BLESSING, given that it does not have a hand-brake. I have been used to driving manual cars with a hand brake so that when you are on an incline, you can engage the hand brake and release it as you gradually accelerate. With the SRT-8, it has a foot brake and there is no way to release that gradually. Well, the brake assist feature holds the brakes for a few seconds when you are on an incline or decline, which gives you ample time to move your right foot off the brake to the accelerator. The car stays perfectly stationary while you switch pedals. That feeling inspires confidence, as I encounter many garages where the incline is easily 10 to 15 degrees. The second good thing was that the blind spots are not a big deal. I have as good visibility as with my previous BMW, however, as a driver you always have to remember your blind spots. Overall, this car has been driving perfectly. I have put about 14,000 trouble free miles and this car has not missed a beat. I recently had a sensor issue, but it was covered under Carmax's excellent extended care warranty. In contrast, I had SO MANY issues with my prior BMW 7-series as that car was loaded with technical doo-hickeys that were so sensitive that at times when I really accelerated, the BMW would almost choke and start showing engine failure messages and what not. With the SRT-8, I can peel off and the engine just delivers to your commands. The car is very drivable in the city, and the maneuverability is excellent. I think it turns better than my wife's Mazda 6. The keyless start, touchscreen radio, etc are great convenience features. I get a lot of compliments from people, which I never did when I drove my BMW. The best part is drifting while turning corners. By the way, it took me some time to note the message engraved on the driver's side mirror - 'Objects in the window are losing.' Recently I replaced the original Good Year tires after they wore out at about 24,000 miles in spirited driving conditions. I found out that my car has staggered tires with 245/45/20 in the front and 255/45/20 in the rear. Interestingly, someone at the dealership had rotated the wheels so that the wider tires were in the front and slimmer tires in the back! After I put on new Continental Extreme Contact DWS 06 tires, and having switched to the correct front and rear sizes, the car is now riding like a dream! What a difference the new tires and correct positioning has made. Earlier the car used to vibrate in 6th gear, which was obviously the result of wrong sizes in the front and back. Now with the new tires, the car feels like new and I am very pleased with the ride. This is still a great car, and I still keep receiving compliments or envious looks.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love this car !

Dan, 01/25/2017
SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.1L 8cyl 5A)
Bought my 2010 SRT 8 after owning a 2005 Magnum R/T for 5 years. It was time to upgrade to the bigger engine . Absolutely love just about everything about this car. Dodge knocked it out of the park with its retro style. My only complaint is the interior is a little cheesy compared to the exterior , the headliner sags a little and like other reviews noted , the passenger door is the only way to access the back seat. Passenger seat is manual and sounds like it's going to come off the track if not moved with care. Otherwise I love this car. I've owned a Mustang 5.0 , 1977 Trans Am and a pretty cool 66 Buick LeSabre. This is by far the most fun to drive and i even prefer to drive this over my wife's Mercedes 400 rag top.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Sold C5 Corvette for this Car!

dando1, 06/04/2014
I have had ALOT of cars.. 55 Chevys including a Nomad. GTO, Trans Ams, Etc... I sold the Corvette to buy this car.(Actually looking for a 300 srt8. The corvette was so uncomfortable, and noisy and a hard ride I felt like I was beat up after riding in it for a few hundred miles. I also had a 70 Challenger. The 70 in no way can compare to the new version. This car is so darn comfortable. NO WIND NOISE, or barely any road noise at all. It soaks up road imperfections so nicely. I have read about how the camaro this and how the mustang that. I don't care. First I don't race my cars. Second, there is no way they can have this type of a ride. The heavy car feel is something I love.

Real American Muscle

Mike, 04/07/2010
This car drives like a dream. With the added performance cat back exhaust and the cold air intake, it only gets better and the sound is second to none.

A fun car to drive!

wdepipes, 06/17/2015
SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.1L 8cyl 5A)
Bought my Plum Crazy Purple Challenger SRT8 6 speed-12000kms, 2nd hand in January of this year. Started driving in April. What a blast, always brings a smile to my face. Love the looks and the sound of the car. Great seats and great acceleration. Looked at a Mustang but the stick shift was terrible and very tight quarters inside. Very happy with this choice.

